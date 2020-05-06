Peabody Awards: 'American Factory,' 'Dickinson,' 'Watchmen' Among Nominees

16 Shots

This moving and impressively comprehensive forensic account from director Rick Rowley examines the killing of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald by Chicago police.

Showtime Documentary Films in association with Topic, Impact Partners, and Chicago Media Project (Showtime)

American Factory

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s film offers an excellent fly-on-the-wall account of the arrival of the Fuyao factory and its Chinese leadership in Moraine, Ohio, and the clash of cultures at play as American workers seek to adapt to Chinese ownership and its fight against unionization of workers.

Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media for Netflix (Netflix)

Apollo 11

Comprised entirely, and masterfully, of archival materials, the film is a riveting as-it-happened presentation of the 1969 NASA mission landing the first men on the moon.

CNN Films (CNN)

For Sama

Composed as a love letter from co-director Waad al-Kateab to her daughter, and as an explanation of why she and her husband remained in besieged Aleppo to help run a hospital, “For Sama” is a profound, beautiful tale about both the war and the families caught in it.

Frontline, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4 (PBS)

Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING

Intimately exploring the everyday lives of African Americans in rural Alabama through artistically rendered vignettes, director RaMell Ross captures the feel, atmosphere, fiber and culture of a community rarely seen on film.

A production of Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision (PBS)

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)

The story of a skateboarding camp and school for girls in Afghanistan, Carol Dysinger’s delightful film empathetically charts the young skaters as they develop courage and allow their personalities to shine.

Grain Media for A&E IndieFilms Network (A&E)

Leaving Neverland

A brave if deeply troubling account from Dan Reed of pop legend Michael Jackson’s relationships with children, told through profiles of James Safechuck and Wade Robson, offering their accounts of being groomed for, suffering under and attempting to recover from alleged abuse.

Amos Pictures and HBO Documentary in association with Channel Four (HBO)

One Child Nation

Directors Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang powerfully explore the impact of China’s one child policy on the parents and siblings who lost loved ones, on those who rescued children or performed the abortions, and ultimately on a nation, its culture and its conscience.

Next Generation in co-production with ITVS, WDR/ARTE, Motto Pictures and Pumpernickel Films in association with Chicago Media Project and Chicken & Egg Pictures (Prime Video)

POV: América

A beautiful portrait from Erick Stoll and Chase Whiteside of grandsons taking care of their charming 93-year-old grandmother in Colima, Mexico.

Lifelike Docs, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

POV: Inventing Tomorrow

Laura Nix’s inspiring profile of six amazing teenage scientists from around the world preparing for the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair by working on solutions to complex environmental issues.

Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

POV: Midnight Traveler

Filmed on phones by Hassan Fazili, this poignant autobiographical account of his refugee family’s journey from Afghanistan to Hungary is a beautiful testament to parenting through trauma.

Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service (PBS)

POV: Roll Red Roll

Harrowing yet powerful retelling by Nancy Schwartzman of the 2012 rape of a teenage girl by members of a beloved high school football team in Steubenville, Ohio, and of many in the town’s refusal to believe.

Sunset Park Pictures, Artemis Rising, Fork Films, Doc Society, Multitude Films, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs

This arrestingly beautiful film from Simon Lereng Wilmont follows a year in the life of a boy and his grandmother living on the frontlines of war in Eastern Ukraine.

Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

POV: The Silence of Others

Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar’s film offers a stunning reflection on fascism, memory and forgetting by documenting the struggle of victims of Spain’s Gen. Franco to seek legal redress and be remembered by the state, society and world.

Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latino Public Broadcasting, El Deseo (PBS)

Sea of Shadows

This action-packed documentary examines the illegal trade from Mexican cartels to Chinese traffickers of the rare totoaba fish in the Sea of Cortez, and of the impact on the endangered vaquita porpoise.

Terra Mater Factual Studios in association with Appian Way, Malaika Pictures, The Wild Lens Collective for National Geographic Documentary Films (National Geographic)

Surviving R. Kelly

Unflinching, brave and impactful six-part series based on interviews with women who survived alleged sexual abuse from R&B superstar R. Kelly.

Bunim/Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Edge of Democracy

Telling the epic tragedy of what happened in Brazil, from Lula to Bolsonaro, this film from director Petra Costa commandingly and chillingly shows how precarious a democracy can be.

A Busca Vida Filmes Production in association with Violet Films for Netflix (Netflix)

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

A superb profile of the remarkable Bryan Stevenson and his work seeking justice for death row inmates amounts to a searing indictment of the U.S. criminal justice system and its history of racism.

HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films (HBO)

Warrior Women

An intimate and soulful profile from Elizabeth Castle and Christina D. King of Madonna Thunder Hawk, an American Indian Movement leader, fighting for Native rights.

Co-production of Castle King, LLC and ITVS in association with Vision Maker Media (WORLD Channel)

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men

This four-part account by Sacha Jenkins of rap and hip-hop superstars Wu-Tang Clan skillfully plumbs the depths of their music, lives and commentary.

Showtime Documentary Films presents A Mass Appeal Production in association with Endeavor Content (Showtime)

