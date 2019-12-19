PGA Awards Unveils Children's, Sports, Shortform TV Nominations
The guild also revealed a new Innovation Award, honoring work in emerging mediums including VR, AR and experiential.
The Producers Guild of America on Thursday unveiled its nominations in several TV category, including sports, children's and shortform programs.
In addition, the guild announced the nominees for an inaugural Innovation Award, which will honor "an outstanding entertainment endeavor across the emerging mediums of VR, AR, experiential and more."
The winners of the Innovation Award and the shortform category will be announced at a PGA nominees set for Jan. 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The winners in the children’s and sports categories will be announced in New York at a nominees celebration on Jan. 13 at Ascent Lounge.
The PGA said it does not vet the individual producers of shortform programs, sports programs, children’s programs or the new media projects submitted in the Innovation Award category.
The nominees in the categories for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials, limited series television and streamed/televised motion pictures will be announced Jan. 7. The winners in those categories will be unveiled at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony, which will be held Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.
As previously announced, the Producers Guild will also present special honors at its Jan. 18 ceremony to Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (The Stanley Kramer Award). The nominees for best producer of a documentary feature were announced last month.
A list of nominees announced Thursday follows.
-
Outstanding Shortform Program
Billy on the Street With Billy Eichner
Born This Way (season 5)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (season 11)
Creating Saturday Night Live (season 3)
Under a Rock with Tig Notaro (season 1)
-
Outstanding Children's Program
Carmen Sandiego (seasons 1 and 2)
Green Eggs and Ham (season 1)
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (season 1)
A Series of Unfortunate Events (season 3)
Sesame Street (season 49)
-
Outstanding Sports Program
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders (S14)
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (season 25)
SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt (season 5)
What's My Name | Muhammad Ali
-
Innovation Award
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure
Artificial
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Bonfire
Cosmos Within Us
Eleven Eleven
First Man VR
How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour
Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando
Mesmerica
Tree VR
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I
You vs. Wild
-
Outstanding Documentary Motion Picture
Advocate
American Factory
Apollo 11
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
One Child Nation