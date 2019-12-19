PGA Awards Unveils Children's, Sports, Shortform TV Nominations

by Kimberly Nordyke

The guild also revealed a new Innovation Award, honoring work in emerging mediums including VR, AR and experiential.

'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' (left) and 'Sesame Street'
The Producers Guild of America on Thursday unveiled its nominations in several TV category, including sports, children's and shortform programs.

In addition, the guild announced the nominees for an inaugural Innovation Award, which will honor "an outstanding entertainment endeavor across the emerging mediums of VR, AR, experiential and more."

The winners of the Innovation Award and the shortform category will be announced at a PGA nominees set for Jan. 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The winners in the children’s and sports categories will be announced in New York at a nominees celebration on Jan. 13 at Ascent Lounge.

The PGA said it does not vet the individual producers of shortform programs, sports programs, children’s programs or the new media projects submitted in the Innovation Award category.

The nominees in the categories for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials, limited series television and streamed/televised motion pictures will be announced Jan. 7. The winners in those categories will be unveiled at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony, which will be held Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

As previously announced, the Producers Guild will also present special honors at its Jan. 18 ceremony to Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (The Stanley Kramer Award). The nominees for best producer of a documentary feature were announced last month.

A list of nominees announced Thursday follows.


 

  • Outstanding Shortform Program

    'Billy on the Street'
    Billy on the Street With Billy Eichner

    Born This Way (season 5)

    Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (season 11)

    Creating Saturday Night Live (season 3)

    Under a Rock with Tig Notaro (season 1)

  • Outstanding Children's Program

    'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance'
    Carmen Sandiego (seasons 1 and 2)

    Green Eggs and Ham (season 1)

    Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (season 1)

    A Series of Unfortunate Events (season 3)

    Sesame Street (season 49)

  • Outstanding Sports Program

    'Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel'
    Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders (S14)

    Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season

    Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (season 25)

    SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt (season 5)

    What's My Name | Muhammad Ali

  • Innovation Award

    'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'
    20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure

    Artificial

    Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

    Bonfire

    Cosmos Within Us

    Eleven Eleven

    First Man VR

    How to Train Your Dragon: Fly with Toothless VR

    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour

    Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando

    Mesmerica

    Tree VR

    Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series - Episode I

    You vs. Wild

  • Outstanding Documentary Motion Picture

    'Apollo 11'
    Advocate

    American Factory

    Apollo 11

    The Cave

    For Sama

    Honeyland

    One Child Nation