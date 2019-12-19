PGA Awards Unveils Children's, Sports, Shortform TV Nominations

The Producers Guild of America on Thursday unveiled its nominations in several TV category, including sports, children's and shortform programs.

In addition, the guild announced the nominees for an inaugural Innovation Award, which will honor "an outstanding entertainment endeavor across the emerging mediums of VR, AR, experiential and more."

The winners of the Innovation Award and the shortform category will be announced at a PGA nominees set for Jan. 16 at the Hollywood Museum in Los Angeles. The winners in the children’s and sports categories will be announced in New York at a nominees celebration on Jan. 13 at Ascent Lounge.

The PGA said it does not vet the individual producers of shortform programs, sports programs, children’s programs or the new media projects submitted in the Innovation Award category.

The nominees in the categories for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials, limited series television and streamed/televised motion pictures will be announced Jan. 7. The winners in those categories will be unveiled at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards ceremony, which will be held Jan. 18 at the Hollywood Palladium.

As previously announced, the Producers Guild will also present special honors at its Jan. 18 ceremony to Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (The Stanley Kramer Award). The nominees for best producer of a documentary feature were announced last month.

A list of nominees announced Thursday follows.



