Feel Good Friday: How Stars Are Spreading Positivity During Coronavirus Pandemic

Hollywood stars are trying to make the most of being quarantined.

While many people are stuck at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a number of stars have utilized their platforms to help those in need and to provide accessible entertainment. From sharing supplies to creating YouTube series, Hollywood figures have gone to great lengths to help those in need.

This week, John Krasinski launched a YouTube show dedicated to sharing good news that happened during the previous week. In the first episode, the actor shared some good news that his fans sent to him on social media. Additionally, he interviewed his The Office co-star Steve Carell and a teenage cancer patient who received a heartfelt homecoming when she left the hospital after undergoing her final round of chemo.

Dolly Parton also turned to YouTube to create a new series, Goodnight With Dolly, which features the country singer reading children bedtime stories. The goal of the series is to provide "a welcome distraction during a time of unrest and also inspire a love of reading and books."

Meanwhile, J.K. Rowling launched the "Harry Potter at Home" hub. The online club offers a source of entertainment and a number of resources to help parents and children as they adjust to being quarantined.

Others stars who have made the most of the difficult time include James McAvoy and Lizzo, who have found ways to make generous donations to the people who have been the most affected by the pandemic. While McAvoy donated $340,000 to U.K. Health Service for Protective Gear, Lizzo donated food to a number of hospitals across the United States.

In the spirit of "Feel Good Friday," read on to see how Hollywood stars have been helping those in need and spreading positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.