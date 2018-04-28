Pot Products for Pitch Meetings? A Hollywood Guide to Legal Marijuana
With cannabis soda, mints, jellies, teas and, of course, new weed strains, there's a remedy for every entertainment-related anxiety and ailment.
Get the Juices Flowing in the Writers Room
An upgrade of that writer-room favorite, LaCroix, Sprig citrus-flavored soda — powered with 45 mg of THC cannabis oil for mellow inspiration — is $5 per can; check drinksprig.com (as with all sites here) for availability.
Ease Nerves in a Pitch Meeting
For fresh breath and more, Petra sugar-free mints in Moroccan mint or eucalyptus contain 2.5 mg of THC per mint for an extra boost of focused energy; $20 to $22 at all MedMen retail locations in Los Angeles
Calm Red-Carpet Jitters
Better than a Xanax, Lord Jones' old-fashioned gumdrops in citrus and berry flavors contain 20 mg of CBD per piece — precisely dosed to avoid edibles’ "I don’t feel anything yet" regret; $45 for a box of nine at lordjones.com
Schmooze at an Office Mixer (Cannabis-Friendly Office)
Happy hour just got a bit happier with Monk Drinking Botanicals, which are infused with 10 mg CBD each and make perfect cocktail mixers, in ginger-maple shrub, grapefruit-cayenne and more; $7 at monkprovisions.com
Schmooze at an Office Mixer (Cannabis-Unfriendly Office)
Snack-table surprise! Nobody will know these rich Defonce Chocolatier bars are infused with 90 mg THC (insert pot-comedy logline here), but perhaps save these for the private office afterparty; $20 to $25 at defonce.com
Recover From Harsh Notes
Fire up one of Lowell Smokes Euphoric Indica pre-rolls or joints and forget all about it until tomorrow. Organically grown with ye old hip apothecary packaging, the smokes are $50 for a pack of 7; lowellsmokes.com
Come Down After a Boss’ Tirade
With a flower for every mood, Canndescent Calm (other strains include Charge, Create and Cruise) can help take the edge off a bad day. The eighth box you purchase includes rolling papers and matches for $55 at canndescent.com.
Ease Into a Saturday Meditation Class
If you can’t make it to Venice’s Higher Self Yoga, where cannabis is a pre-salutation ritual, puff on Beboe’s Downtime vaporizer to ease restlessness and come down from the week; $60 at beboe.com
Off-Lot Meeting With a Producer or Showrunner
Whether bracing for bad news or getting to know a new partner, small talk is no biggie over a Peach-Ginger Matcha Tea with 12 mg of CBD or a Blueberry-Mint Cold Brew with 10 mg ($8.50) at Alfred Tea and Coffees.
This story first appeared in the April 25 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.