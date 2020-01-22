Power Dealmakers: Who's Repping the Streamers at Sundance

Netflix has slowed on acquisitions a bit in recent years, picking up two docs — Knock Down the House and the Oscar-nominated American Factory — and one series, Delhi Crime Story, in 2019. This year's Sundance team will be fronted by vp independent film and documentary features Lisa Nishimura, vp independent film Ian Bricke, vp documentary features Adam Del Deo and director of independent film Ivana Lombardi.

This story first appeared in the Jan. 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.