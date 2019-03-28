Power Lawyers 2019: 17 of Hollywood's Legal Legends

Representing The Beatles put Fields on the map, but one of the earliest jobs he recalls is the time he helped actor Edward G. Robinson remove all the paintings from his home in the middle of the night while his wife was in Las Vegas because she didn't want to sell them. "He had the greatest art collection in the world at the time," says Fields, noting Degas among the artists whose works were surreptitiously snuck onto a museum's truck. "It worked. Once the walls were empty, she agreed to sell. That was the first time I got involved with a major star." Since then his docket has been full of them, including Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, George Lucas, James Cameron and Jeffrey Katzenberg — whom Fields repped in an ugly, high-profile lawsuit after Michael Eisner took over Disney and fired him. (It settled.) Fields began his career while serving in the Air Force, where he tried countless courts-martial. That would lead to "literally hundreds of fascinating cases" in Hollywood, although he can't talk about many of them. "One of my cases I liked better than any other was a totally secret case," he says. "We were able to have the case sealed all the way up to the Supreme Court." He's currently finishing his memoir, which will cover dozens of the cases he can talk about.