Power Lawyers 2019: Hollywood's Top 100 Attorneys

LOYOLA LAW SCHOOL

Why he matters Ara now co-chairs DLA Piper's burgeoning L.A.-based entertainment practice after joining the firm in the fall. He quickly found himself involved in the biggest deal of the year: representing Disney in part of its $71 billion deal to acquire most of Fox. He also repped Korean giant CJ Entertainment in a joint venture to exploit music competition format Show Me the Money in the U.S.

Favorite place to celebrate a win "Terranea with my wife and two toddlers."

Most overused Hollywood buzzword “Disruption. It's already happened, so let's now figure out how to prosper from it.”