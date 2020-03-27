Power Lawyers 2020: 7 of Hollywood's Legal Legends

A joke often made in reference to Passman is that he literally wrote the book on the music industry. “I wanted to write something that was an easy overview of the business for people who don’t like to read,” says the rep of publishing All You Need to Know About the Music Business, now in its 10th edition. The Texas native grew up with a disc jockey step-father, who instilled a love of music, while his father’s law practice made him recognize his own legal ambitions. Passman would play in bands throughout undergrad and law school, but, by his own admission, he did not think he “could make it as a professional musician. Didn’t have the talent.” But he has helped shepherd the careers of several of music’s biggest names, from Adele and Taylor Swift to Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon. “We get to rewrite all the rules,” says Passman of the mega-deals he has been able to broker over his decades-long career, which has seen the decline of music sales and the rise of streaming. “It’s when people say, ‘This is the way we have always done it and these things are cast in stone.’ [That] is our chance to be innovative.”