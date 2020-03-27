Power Lawyers 2020: Hollywood's Top 100 Attorneys

LOYOLA LAW SCHOOL

As Lulu Wang's The Farewell became a critical darling, Gellman negotiated her deals to write and direct Amazon drama The Expatriates and Big Beach's sci-fi feature Children of the New World. He also began negotiating projects under Kenya Barris' massive Netflix deal, including Kid Cudi's animated anthology Entergalactic and comedy Black Excellence, in which Barris will star for the first time. “I look at our job as a consigliere,” Gellman says. “The micro is negotiating a specific deal. The macro is helping clients develop a strategy unique to their priorities that will be executed over the long term.”

If I could eat only one food forever, it's "Hickory cheeseburger with extra sauce and fries well done at The Apple Pan."

We've hit peak content when "Major studios and/or platforms, whether networks or streaming, start to disappear. But probably before we get to that extreme, what we've really seen over the last year is the market value for any deal, at least in the TV business, has really increased. If we see the market value for any particular type of service start to reduce, that will be an indicator. They're only going to pay less if they feel less urgency, less of an appetite for our clients' projects and services. The likely reason that would happen is if they have so much content that it’s less of an imperative."