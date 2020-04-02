Top Entertainment Law Schools: 11 Colleges and Universities Where Hollywood Reporter's Power Lawyers Got Started

Despite being 3,000 miles from Hollywood, Harvard’s impact on the industry is undeniable. The Cambridge school’s Entertainment Law Clinic and Recording Artists Project offer hands-on experience with trademarks, copyrights and rights acquisition for companies and talent across film and music. Harvard’s classes across intellectual property, cyberlaw and technology and arts and entertainment include everything from artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles to fashion and sports law.

Advice from alums:

"Inoculate your career against AI. Pick a path that capitalizes on uniquely human characteristics." — Kenneth Deutsch

“Don’t take for granted that great lawyers come from many different places, many different schools. Don’t rest on laurels.” — Mitch Kamin

"Think beyond the next rung on the ladder. Look inward to determine what you would like to do for a lifetime and look around you to find your cohort to help you do so." — John Meigs Jr.