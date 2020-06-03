The 50 Most Powerful LGBTQ Players in Hollywood

Though they're not currently collaborating, the sisters remain a force in entertainment and for visibility. Lana is prepping a new installment of the Matrix franchise, a huge tentpole for a trans filmmaker, while Lilly has taken to advocacy on Twitter and in queer Showtime comedy Work in Progress (starring and co-created by Abby McEnany).

I FIRST FELT REPRESENTED WHEN I SAW

LILLY "Trans people are inclined toward imaginary spaces. We have to literally invent our worlds down to the language to describe ourselves. So in the same way I had to forge my identity in the dogmatic binary world that was thrust on me, I had to cobble my representation together in a media mosaic. Because I was at a loss for how I could even begin to explain my own trans-ness, I think I gravitated toward imaginary spaces in narrative: genre fiction, science fiction and fantasy. Through a trans lens, I could find myself in monster movies like Creature From the Black Lagoon or King Kong. When you think of these movies through a heteronormative mindset, the 'love story' aspect to them is kind of preposterous and outlandish. But if you put on your 'trans-o-vision,' King Kong and Fay Wray are not two separate identities, but one. The monster, in this case, longs for an unachievable feminine ideal in a world that won’t just 'not allow' it, it will eradicate it. It’s why I always am down with the monster. 'Yeah! Fuck shit up!'"