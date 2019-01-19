Producers Guild Awards: 'Green Book' Named Outstanding Motion Picture

The Producers Guild of America Awards were handed out Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton in a slew of categories encompassing TV and film.

Green Book won the guild's top film prize, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures. Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, A Quiet Place, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice were also nominated.

On the TV side, the PGA Awards winner for outstanding producer of episodic TV, drama, was The Americans. It was up against Better Call Saul, The Handmaid's Tale, Ozark and This Is Us.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won on the comedy side.

Also during the awards show, special honors were given to Kevin Feige, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Kenya Barris, Toby Emmerich and Jane Fonda.

The 30th annual PGA Awards event chairs were Donald De Line and Amy Pascal.

The full list of PGA Awards winners is below.