Producers Guild Awards: 'Green Book' Named Outstanding Motion Picture

7:30 PM 1/19/2019

by THR Staff

The awards were handed out Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton.

The Producers Guild of America Awards were handed out Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton in a slew of categories encompassing TV and film.

Green Book won the guild's top film prize, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures. Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, A Quiet Place, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice were also nominated.

On the TV side, the PGA Awards winner for outstanding producer of episodic TV, drama, was The Americans. It was up against Better Call Saul, The Handmaid's Tale, Ozark and This Is Us.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won on the comedy side.

Also during the awards show, special honors were given to Kevin Feige, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Kenya Barris, Toby Emmerich and Jane Fonda.

The 30th annual PGA Awards event chairs were Donald De Line and Amy Pascal.

The full list of PGA Awards winners is below.

  • Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures

    Green Book (WINNER)
    Producers: Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga

    Black Panther
    Producer: Kevin Feige

    BlacKkKlansman
    Producers: Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee

    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Producer: Graham King

    Crazy Rich Asians
    Producers: Nina Jacobson & Brad Simpson, John Penotti

    The Favourite
    Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos

    A Quiet Place
    Producers: Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller

    Roma
    Producers: Gabriela Rodríguez, Alfonso Cuaron

    A Star Is Born
    Producers: Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper, Lynette Howell Taylor

    Vice
    Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Kevin Messick, Adam McKay

  • Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
    Producers: Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

    Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

    Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

    Incredibles 2
    Producers: John Walker, Nicole Grindle

    Isle of Dogs
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

    Ralph Breaks the Internet
    Producer: Clark Spencer

  • Norman Felton Award for Episodic Television, Drama

    The Americans, Season 6 (WINNER)
    Producers: Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Chris Long, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stephen Schiff, Mary Rae Thewlis, Tracey Scott Wilson, Peter Ackerman, Joshua Brand

    Better Call Saul, Season 4
    Producers: Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Diane Mercer, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Ann Cherkis, Bob Odenkirk, Robin Sweet

    The Handmaid’s Tale, Season 2
    Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Mike Barker, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Kira Snyder, Yahlin Chang, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Dorothy Fortenberry, Margaret Atwood, Ron Milbauer

    Ozark, Season 2
    Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, David Manson, Alyson Feltes, Ryan Farley, Patrick Markey, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell

    This Is Us, Season 3
    Producers: Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charles Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal, Steve Beers, KJ Steinberg, Kevin Falls, Julia Brownell, Vera Herbert, Bekah Brunstetter, Shukree Hassan Tilghman, Cathy Mickel Gibson, Nick Pavonetti

  • Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television, Comedy

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 2 (WINNER)
    Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Sheila Lawrence

    Atlanta, Season 2
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

    Barry, Season 1
    Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff

    GLOW, Season 2
    Producers: Jenji Kohan, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Tara Herrmann, Mark A. Burley, Nick Jones, Kim Rosenstock, Sascha Rothchild, Leanne Moore

    The Good Place, Season 3
    Producers: Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Drew Goddard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, Joe Mande, Megan Amram, David Hyman, Jen Statsky

  • David L. Wolper Award for Limited Series Television

    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Season 2 (WINNER)
    Producers: Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith, Daniel Minahan, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Chip Vucelich, Maggie Cohn, Eric Kovtun, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash

    Escape at Dannemora
    Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael De Luca, Bryan Zuriff, Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Bill Carraro, Adam Brightman, Lisa M. Rowe

    Maniac
    Producers: Patrick Somerville, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Michael Sugar, Doug Wald, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Pal Kristiansen, Anne Kolbjørnsen, Espen Huseby, Carol Cuddy, Mauricio Katz, Caroline Williams, Ashley Zalta, Jessica Levin, Jon Mallard

    The Romanoffs
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

    Sharp Objects
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

  • Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

    Fahrenheit 451 (WINNER)
    Producers: Sarah Green, Ramin Bahrani, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, David Coatsworth

    King Lear
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

    My Dinner With Herve
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

    Paterno
    Producers: Barry Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Tom Fontana, Edward R. Pressman, Rick Nicita, Lindsay Sloane, Amy Herman

    Sense8: Together Until the End
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

  • Non-Fiction Television

    Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Season 11, Season 12 (WINNER)
    Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

    30 for 30, Season 9
    Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Erin Leyden, Adam Neuhaus, Jenna Anthony, Gentry Kirby, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton

    Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Season 3
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

    Queer Eye, Season 1, Season 2
    Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, Rachelle Mendez

    Wild Wild Country, Season 1
    Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Josh Braun, Dan Braun, Juliana Lembi

  • Live Entertainment & Talk Television

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 5 (WINNER)
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Season 24
    Producers: Trevor Noah, Steve Bodow, Jennifer Flanz, Jill Katz, Justin Melkmann, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Elise Terrell, Dave Blog, Adam Chodikoff, Jimmy Donn, Jeff Gussow, Kira Klang Hopf, Allison MacDonald, Ryan Middleton

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Season 4
    Producers: Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Barry Julien, Denise Rehrig, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Paul Dinello, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Emily Gertler, Aaron Cohen, Michael Brumm, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett

    Real Time With Bill Maher, Season 16
    Producers: Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood

    Saturday Night Live, Season 44
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

  • Producer of Game & Competition Television

    RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 10 (WINNER)
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

    The Amazing Race, Season 30
    Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo

    America’s Got Talent, Season 13
    Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

    Top Chef, Season 15
    Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Doneen Arquines, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Wade Sheeler, Brian Fowler, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Zoe Jackson, Patrick Schmedeman, Diana Schmedeman

    The Voice, Season 14, Season 15
    Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly

  • Short-Form Program

    Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Season 5 (WINNER)
    Biography: History, Herstory, Season 1
    Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Season 2
    Her America: 50 Women, 50 States, Season 1
    Kevin Hart: What The Fit, Season 1

  • Sports Program

    Being Serena, Season 1 (WINNER)
    E:60, 2018
    Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Cleveland Browns, Season 13
    Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, Season 24
    SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt, Season 4

  • Children's Program

    Sesame Street, Season 48 (WINNER)
    Fuller House, Season 4
    PJ Masks, Season 2
    A Series of Unfortunate Events, Season 2
    Teen Titans Go!, Season 4

  • Documentary Motion Pictures

    Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (WINNER)
    The Dawn Wall
    Free Solo
    Hal
    Into the Okavango
    RBG
    Three Identical Strangers