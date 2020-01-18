PGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 31st annual Producers Guild Awards are being handed out Saturday night.

Awards will be presented in categories spanning film and television. Earlier this month, the PGA announced winners of the inaugural Innovation Award, which honors "an outstanding entertainment endeavor across the emerging mediums of VR, AR, experiential and more," as well as the winners in the shortform, children's and sports categories.

As previously announced, the PGA will also present special honors during the ceremony to Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (Stanley Kramer Award).

The ceremony is taking place at the Hollywood Palladium.

A list of winners, which is being updated live, follows.