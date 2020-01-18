PGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
The awards are being handed out Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium.
The 31st annual Producers Guild Awards are being handed out Saturday night.
Awards will be presented in categories spanning film and television. Earlier this month, the PGA announced winners of the inaugural Innovation Award, which honors "an outstanding entertainment endeavor across the emerging mediums of VR, AR, experiential and more," as well as the winners in the shortform, children's and sports categories.
As previously announced, the PGA will also present special honors during the ceremony to Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (Stanley Kramer Award).
The ceremony is taking place at the Hollywood Palladium.
A list of winners, which is being updated live, follows.
-
Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award
1917
Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall
Ford v Ferrari
Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold
The Irishman
Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese
Jojo Rabbit
Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi
Joker
Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Knives Out
Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman
Little Women
Producer: Amy Pascal
Marriage Story
Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite
Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho
-
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Abominable
Producer: Suzanne Buirgy
Frozen II
Producer: Peter Del Vecho
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold
Missing Link
Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
Toy Story 4
Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
-
Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama
The Norman Felton Award
Big Little Lies (Season 2)
Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty
The Crown (Season 3)
Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn
Game of Thrones (Season 8)
Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch
Succession (Season 2)
Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon
Watchmen (Season 1)
Producers: TBD
-
Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy
The Danny Thomas Award
Barry (Season 2)
Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim
Fleabag (Season 2)
Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)
Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro
Schitt's Creek (Season 5)
Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton
Veep (Season 7)
Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O'Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith
-
Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
The David L. Wolper Award
Chernobyl
Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg
Fosse/Verdon
Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter
True Detective
Producers: TBD
Unbelievable
Producers: TBD
When They See Us
Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord
-
Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
American Son
Producers: TBD
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Producers: TBD
Black Mirror: Striking Vipers
Producers: TBD
Deadwood: The Movie
Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Producers: TBD
-
Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
Leaving Neverland (WINNER)
Producers: Dan Reed
30 for 30 (Season 10)
60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)
Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)
Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)
-
Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season 25)
Producers: TBD
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Producers: TBD
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 6)
Producers: TBD
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season 5)
Producers: TBD
Saturday Night Live (Season 45)
Producers: TBD
-
Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race (Season 31)
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan
The Masked Singer (Season 1)
Producers: TBD
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 11)
Producers: Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Mandy Salangsang, RuPaul Charles, Steven Corfe, Bruce McCoy, Michele Mills, Jacqueline Wilson, Thairin Smothers, John Polly, Michelle Visage, Jen Passovoy
Top Chef (Season 16)
Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen
The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)
Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly
-
Outstanding Documentary Motion Picture
-
Innovation Award
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I (WINNER)
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure
Artificial
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Bonfire
Cosmos Within Us
Eleven Eleven
First Man VR
How to Train Your Dragon: Fly With Toothless VR
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour
Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando
Mesmerica
Tree VR
You vs. Wild
-
Outstanding Children's Program
Sesame Street (season 49) (WINNER)
Carmen Sandiego (seasons 1 and 2)
Green Eggs and Ham (season 1)
Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (season 1)
A Series of Unfortunate Events (season 3)
-
Outstanding Sports Program
What's My Name | Muhammad Ali (WINNER)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Oakland Raiders (S14)
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season 25)
SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt (season 5)
-
Outstanding Shortform ProgramComedians in Cars Getting Coffee (season 11) (WINNER)
Billy on the Street With Billy Eichner
Born This Way (season 5)
Creating Saturday Night Live (season 3)
Under a Rock With Tig Notaro (season 1)