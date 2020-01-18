PGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

7:30 PM 1/18/2020

by Allison Crist, Rebecca Keegan, Chris Gardner, and Annie Howard

The awards are being handed out Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium.

The 31st annual Producers Guild Awards are being handed out Saturday night.

Awards will be presented in categories spanning film and television. Earlier this month, the PGA announced winners of the inaugural Innovation Award, which honors "an outstanding entertainment endeavor across the emerging mediums of VR, AR, experiential and more," as well as the winners in the shortform, children's and sports categories.

As previously announced, the PGA will also present special honors during the ceremony to Ted Sarandos (Milestone Award); Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures); Marta Kauffman (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television); Octavia Spencer (Visionary Award); and the Lionsgate film Bombshell (Stanley Kramer Award).

The ceremony is taking place at the Hollywood Palladium.

A list of winners, which is being updated live, follows.

  • Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

    The Darryl F. Zanuck Award

    1917
    Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

    Ford v Ferrari
    Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

    The Irishman
    Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

    Jojo Rabbit
    Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

    Joker
    Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

    Knives Out
    Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

    Little Women
    Producer: Amy Pascal

    Marriage Story
    Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

    Parasite
    Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho

  • Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

    Abominable
    Producer: Suzanne Buirgy

    Frozen II
    Producer: Peter Del Vecho

    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

    Missing Link
    Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

    Toy Story 4
    Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

  • Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

    The Norman Felton Award

    Big Little Lies (Season 2)
    Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty

    The Crown (Season 3)
    Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn

    Game of Thrones (Season 8)
    Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch

    Succession (Season 2)
    Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

    Watchmen (Season 1)
    Producers: TBD

  • Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

    The Danny Thomas Award

    Barry (Season 2)
    Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim

    Fleabag (Season 2)
    Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)
    Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro

    Schitt's Creek (Season 5)
    Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton

    Veep (Season 7)
    Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O'Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith

  • Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

    The David L. Wolper Award

    Chernobyl
    Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg

    Fosse/Verdon
    Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter

    True Detective
    Producers: TBD

    Unbelievable
    Producers: TBD

    When They See Us
    Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord

  • Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

    American Son
    Producers: TBD

    Apollo: Missions to the Moon
    Producers: TBD

    Black Mirror: Striking Vipers
    Producers: TBD

    Deadwood: The Movie
    Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey

    El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
    Producers: TBD

  • Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

    Leaving Neverland (WINNER)
    Producers: Dan Reed
    30 for 30 (Season 10)
    60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)
    Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)
    Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)

  • Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

    The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Season 25)
    Producers: TBD

    Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
    Producers: TBD

    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 6)
    Producers: TBD

    The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season 5)
    Producers: TBD

    Saturday Night Live (Season 45)
    Producers: TBD

  • Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

    The Amazing Race (Season 31)
    Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

    The Masked Singer (Season 1)
    Producers: TBD

    RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 11)
    Producers: Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Mandy Salangsang, RuPaul Charles, Steven Corfe, Bruce McCoy, Michele Mills, Jacqueline Wilson, Thairin Smothers, John Polly, Michelle Visage, Jen Passovoy

    Top Chef (Season 16)
    Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen

    The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)
    Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly

  • Outstanding Documentary Motion Picture

    Advocate
    American Factory
    Apollo 11
    The Cave
    For Sama
    Honeyland
    One Child Nation

  • Innovation Award

    Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I (WINNER)
    20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: An Interactive Adventure
    Artificial
    Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
    Bonfire
    Cosmos Within Us
    Eleven Eleven
    First Man VR
    How to Train Your Dragon: Fly With Toothless VR
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Virtual Tour
    Interactive Play at Sesame Street Land, SeaWorld, Orlando
    Mesmerica
    Tree VR
    You vs. Wild

  • Outstanding Children's Program

    'Sesame Street'
    'Sesame Street'
    Sesame Street (season 49) (WINNER)
    Carmen Sandiego (seasons 1 and 2)
    Green Eggs and Ham (season 1)
    Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (season 1)
    A Series of Unfortunate Events (season 3)

  • Outstanding Sports Program

    What's My Name | Muhammad Ali
    What's My Name | Muhammad Ali
    What's My Name | Muhammad Ali (WINNER)
    Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Oakland Raiders (S14)
    Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season
    Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (season 25)
    SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt (season 5)

  • Outstanding Shortform Program

    Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (season 11) (WINNER)
    Billy on the Street With Billy Eichner
    Born This Way (season 5)
    Creating Saturday Night Live (season 3)
    Under a Rock With Tig Notaro (season 1)