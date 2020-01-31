Production Designers on '1917,' 'The Irishman' and More Share Inspirations Behind Their Films' Settings

When Dennis Gassner received the script for 1917, he was on vacation with his wife in Alaska. "I had gone on this long, long wander to become very primal again," he says. "In a complicated world, I wanted to find a sense of reality with nature."

One morning, "at the end of the road," Gassner got a message from Sam Mendes about his ambitious war film — and soon the script. "I read it in an hour and 58 minutes, and I immediately rang Sam back and told him I had to do it."

Waiting for Gassner when he arrived in London for preproduction was a collection of 50,000 images from World War I. "I immersed myself daily into this horrific thing," he says. That may have been a very different primal experience than the one he had sought out in Alaska, but the savagery of war and rawness of nature seemed to work together creatively. "One set of rules I set for myself in Alaska was that I had to approach this [film] as [laid out in the book] The Art of War. It's the methodology of how you approach a project, through refinement of the massive history of conflict."