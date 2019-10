The iconic Jack Rabbit Slim’s twist contest, a gnarly heroin overdose and some pawn shop bondage — Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 neo-noir crime drama, Pulp Fiction, has it all. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 1994, where it scored the festival’s highest honor, the Palme d’Or. When it hit theaters Oct. 14 of that year, it became the top-grossing film at the box office in its debut weekend and ultimately the first indie film to surpass $100 million at the domestic box office (worldwide it raked in more than $213 million).

"Tarantino's lined up a fine cast to play his assorted snotwads, grimeballs, sleazoids, small-timers, druggies and bulletheads in this 1990s version of a down-and-dirty 1940s pulp fictioner, the kind Dash Hammett and the boys used to crank out," wrote The Hollywood Reporter film critic Duane Byrge in his review, originally published May 23, 1994.

Pulp Fiction became an instant cult classic and has held onto its Hollywood film prestige and place in the heart of pop culture. Now, 25 years later, The Hollywood Reporter takes a look back at the film’s cast — and what they've been up to in the years since the movie's release — and reminisces about Royales with cheese and extreme violence set to the tune of 1960s surf rock.