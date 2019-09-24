Emmys Rambling Reporter: Ted Sarandos' Impressive Moves, Bran Stark's Absence Explained, Insiders Talk Hostless Show

He’s no Fred Astaire — or even Adam Devine — but Ted Sarandos busted some very impressive moves on the dance floor at Netflix’s post-Emmys bash at Milk Studios. The content chief tripped the light fantastic with a slew of other top execs from the streamer (Cindy Holland and Channing Dungey) and talent (When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome, who waved his Emmy overhead as he danced, then handed it to Korey Wise, the exonerated Central Park Five suspect whom he portrayed in Netflix’s limited series).

But it was Sarandos’ groove that really caught the crowd’s attention. At one point, even DJ Benjamin Walker zeroed in on him, shouting, “Go Ted! Go Ted!”

The dance party went on well past midnight and Netflix stars weren't the only ones who seemed to think the streaming giant's late-night bash was the place to be. Much of the Game of Thrones cast, including Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Emilia Clark, were spotted chatting on couches in the corner of the room by the dance floor. Also ditching their HBO party for the Netflix fete were Game of Thrones creators (and newly-minted best drama series winners) D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, in their first official activity with Netflix since signing what sources have pegged a $200 million multiyear overall film and TV deal with the company in August.

Other guests included Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Ava DuVernay, the Exonerated Five (Korey Wise, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, and Antron McCray), Queer Eye stars Bobby Berk, Tan France and Antoni Porowski, winner Julia Garner, winner Charlie Brooker, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Adam Sadler, Michael Douglas, Betty Gilpin, Kerry Washington and Dave Chappelle. — Rebecca Ford