Emmys Rambling Reporter: Ted Sarandos' Impressive Moves, Bran Stark's Absence Explained, Insiders Talk Hostless Show
From inside the Microsoft Theatre to the star-packed Netflix after party, follow along as The Hollywood Reporter goes inside the velvet rope for all the action you didn't see on TV.
Netflix Executives Show Off Impressive Dance Moves: ‘Go Ted! Go Ted!’
He’s no Fred Astaire — or even Adam Devine — but Ted Sarandos busted some very impressive moves on the dance floor at Netflix’s post-Emmys bash at Milk Studios. The content chief tripped the light fantastic with a slew of other top execs from the streamer (Cindy Holland and Channing Dungey) and talent (When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome, who waved his Emmy overhead as he danced, then handed it to Korey Wise, the exonerated Central Park Five suspect whom he portrayed in Netflix’s limited series).
But it was Sarandos’ groove that really caught the crowd’s attention. At one point, even DJ Benjamin Walker zeroed in on him, shouting, “Go Ted! Go Ted!”
The dance party went on well past midnight and Netflix stars weren't the only ones who seemed to think the streaming giant's late-night bash was the place to be. Much of the Game of Thrones cast, including Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Emilia Clark, were spotted chatting on couches in the corner of the room by the dance floor. Also ditching their HBO party for the Netflix fete were Game of Thrones creators (and newly-minted best drama series winners) D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, in their first official activity with Netflix since signing what sources have pegged a $200 million multiyear overall film and TV deal with the company in August.
Other guests included Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Ava DuVernay, the Exonerated Five (Korey Wise, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Kevin Richardson, and Antron McCray), Queer Eye stars Bobby Berk, Tan France and Antoni Porowski, winner Julia Garner, winner Charlie Brooker, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Adam Sadler, Michael Douglas, Betty Gilpin, Kerry Washington and Dave Chappelle. — Rebecca Ford
Where's the Love for the Lord of 7 Kingdoms Isaac Hempstead Wright?
He may have won the Iron Throne, but there wasn’t even standing room for Bran Stark during that adorable Game of Thrones reunion early in the show.
Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie and Carice van Houten were all onstage for a final bow of sorts before presenting an award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series. But where was Isaac Hempstead Wright?
"Bran is the actual winner of the Game of Thrones and they literally did not put him on the stage?" asked Kate Halliwell, editorial coordinator at The Ringer.
Rambling Reporter checked with HBO and got the answer. "The Academy chose the 10 actors who were nominated in lead, supporting and guest to present together," noted HBO's Mara Mikialian. "We invited six additional actors to join us at the awards and they were all on stage for the show win."
Those additional six actors who were in the audience and on stage for the night’s big win were Wright, John Bradley, Nathalie Emmanuel, Iain Glen, Liam Cunningham and Conleth Hill. As for Wright, he caught up with his GoT mates both onstage during the big win and later at HBO's official after party.
Is a Two-Minute Host Emmys’ Future? Insiders Dish on Hostless Show
The ratings may have been dismal — a record low of 6.9 million viewers, down 32 percent from 2018 — but at least one attendee thinks the Emmys’ new hostless format is a perfect fit for today’s social media era.
"Everyone has a two-minute bit in them, but not everyone has a full three-hour ceremony in them," says 25-year-old Comedy Central star Jaboukie Young-White, who was attending the show for the first time (he brought his mom). "The way we consume content is so fractured and frenetic — everyone’s attention is always running back and forth — so I think this ceremony was probably the most of-the-moment that I’ve seen."
On the other hand, Seth MacFarlane — someone who has experience hosting a big show like he did in 2013 for the Academy Awards — didn’t sound quite as upbeat about the evening. "I’m just focusing on the fact that I have a wisdom tooth getting pulled tomorrow," he told THR on the red carpet. "There are bigger fish to fry, honestly, than whether there should be a host. It’s not something that keeps me up at night. I’m more worried about 2020."
Adam DeVine on His Emmys Performance: "I Thought Why Not?"
Hard to believe, but Adam DeVine's big Emmy song-and-dance number introducing the variety and talk show award — you know, the one that included pyrotechnics, a juggler wearing an oversized Meryl Streep mask, performers from The Masked Singer and a surprise appearance by Samantha Bee (protesting DeVine's lyrical assertion that the genre was full of "middle-aged white guys sitting behind a desk") — took only "four or five hours" of rehearsals.
"It’s weird that I’m the guy they asked, but I thought, why not?" the 35-year-old Righteous Gemstones star told THR at the Governors Ball. The offer was, he admits, "out of left field." And yes, he was nervous stepping onto the stage. "You’d have to be a complete psychopath if you’re not nervous," he noted. "But if I bombed, they won’t ask me to sing anymore, and that’s OK too."
(If it looked like he was having the time of his life, you should see his recent Netflix special, aptly titled Best Time of Our Lives.)
Rachel Brosnahan, Dan Levy Talk the Type of TV They Want to Produce Via New Deals
TV’s biggest night may celebrate what’s already been on the airwaves but some creators on the purple carpet were open to talking about what’s to come (via their newly-launched production companies).
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, who signed a first-look deal with Amazon this summer, is ready to get busy. "I, along with so many others, have been really frustrated by how many conversations we’ve been having about wanting to make changes in our industry and how slow those changes have come," she told THR minutes before walking into the Emmys. "What I’d like to be able to do with this platform is lift up and amplify new voices — really new voices — who haven’t yet gotten a chance to be seen."
Meanwhile Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy — applauded for the matter-of-fact gay love story on his Pop TV hit show — pledged to continue championing the same types of stories via his freshly-inked ABC Studios deal. "The fact that we’ve heard such a strong response from people about how watching the relationship has changed conversations in their homes and changed relationships with their parents, you realize that television is such an unbelievable platform for change. To have an opportunity that I now have with ABC Studios, I feel like I can’t not continue to make television that means something that advocates for justice and equality and acceptance."
WME Partners Prepare, Serve Lunches for Vets on Emmy Weekend
Due to the ongoing legal battle with the WGA, Hollywood's top talent agencies called off their Emmy events this year. But agents at WME found another way to fill their schedules.
THR has learned that on the Friday before the big show, agents from WME’s TV department — including partners David Stone, Tom Wellington and Nancy Josephson, among others — hit up the VA Building in West Los Angeles to prepare and serve lunch for veterans.
The day of service came following a slew of other veterans-related initiatives from parent company Endeavor, focused on providing opportunities for veterans in college and university to enter and succeed in the sports, entertainment and fashion industries. Thus far, three vets from local schools have been hired through the program and are currently employed at WME headquarters in Beverly Hills, as is one intern.
Earlier this year, Endeavor Impact helped WME client John Mayer launch his veterans support foundation, the Heart and Armor Foundation.
