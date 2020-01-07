Golden Globes Rambling Reporter: Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Lost Trophy, Rita Wilson's Missing Stylist and Tim Cook's Debut

Rita Wilson’s Twitter feed on Sunday afternoon couldn’t have been more of a real-time thriller if Sam Mendes had directed it.

At 1:47 pm, she posted a makeup-free selfie with an anxious look. “My hair and make-up person is one hour and twenty minutes late,” she wrote. Nine minutes later, at 1:55 pm, she posted, “Still not here. Trying to be Zen.” One minute later, at 1:56, she posted again, “I booked this person in September.”

Of course, Wilson, 63, made it to the ceremony — where husband Tom Hanks was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award (one of the top honors of the night that translated to much screen time for the entire family) — looking fabulous, as usual, but what happened?

Rambling Reporter caught up with Wilson at the NBC Universal party around 10:30 p.m. and she explained the situation. Turned out her glam artist (who Wilson didn’t name) was double-booked (with a client she didn’t name either) but showed up just in the nick of time. “Earlier in the week, I said make sure you’re on time because it’s a very important night for my husband and we don’t want to be late,” she said, before adding that she found out that he was double booked, hence why he was late as he was finishing up with another client. Security issues didn't help, either.

He finally showed up two hours late but Wilson found the silver lining by name-checking another makeup artist — Spencer — who volunteered to step in last minute through a publicist. “Props to Spencer for being the guy who was going to save the day.”

Her husband helped save the night by delivering one of the show's most touching moments when he got choked up as he looked out at his family — wife Wilson, son Colin Hanks with wife Samantha Bryant, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. “I didn’t know what he was going to say because he didn’t run the speech by me or anything,” Wilson explained. “I was really moved by his emotion. I think the older we get, the more we appreciate the blessings that we have in our lives and the fact that we get to do what we do and work with the people that we get to work with. We're a very tight family and a very connected family, so for all of us to be sitting at that table, when he was up on the stage and looking back, I think that's what got him.”

