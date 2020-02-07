Razzie Awards: 'Cats,' 'Rambo: Last Blood,' 'Madea Family Funeral' Lead With 8 Nods Each

Just a day before Hollywood celebrates the best films of the past year at the 2020 Oscars, the nominees for some of the past year's worst films, the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, have been unveiled.

Three films tied for the most Razzie nominations. Cats, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood each received eight nods, all three getting mentions for worst picture, supporting actress, screen combo and screenplay.

Rambo: Last Blood, "assaulting to the senses/insulting to the intelligence," according to Razzie organizers, will compete for worst picture alongside Cats, A Madea Family Funeral, The Fanatic and The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

Tyler Perry alone is mentioned five times in the nominations, one of which is for worst actress as Madea, a category where he'll compete against Hilary Duff (The Haunting of Sharon Tate), Anne Hathaway (The Hustle and Serenity), Francesca Hayward (Cats) and Rebel Wilson (The Hustle). Perry's also up for worst supporting actor for two parts in A Madea Family Funeral as well as worst screenplay and screen combo between Perry and himself.

Among the other nominees for worst screen combo were any two "half-feline/half-human hairballs" and Jason Derulo and his "CGI-neutered 'bulge'" in Cats, Rambo star Stallone and his "impotent rage" and John Travolta and "any screenplay he accepts."

James Franco (Zeroville), David Harbour (Hellboy), Oscar winner and "Hathaway's backside-bearing co-star" Matthew McConaughey (Serenity), Stallone (Rambo: Last Blood) and Travolta (The Fanatic and Trading Paint) round out the nominees for worst actor of 2019.

This year, the Razzies organizers added a new category recognizing the worst reckless disregard for human life and public property. Dragged Across Concrete, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Hellboy, Joker and Rambo: Last Blood all received nods in the new category. Joker is the only Oscar-nominated film to also earn a Razzies nod this year.

And for the one positive recognition of the night, the Razzie Redeemer Award will be given to one of the following nominees: Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name, Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3 and Toy Story 4, Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and Will Smith in Aladdin.

The Razzies normally air the night before the Oscars, but due to the 92nd Academy Awards' early date and the Razzies deciding to avoid anxiety and set its own schedule, according to its site, the date for the 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards is still to be determined.

The nominees for the 40th annual Razzies were announced via a video on the Razzie Awards YouTube channel.

See a full list of this year's Razzie nominees below.