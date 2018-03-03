The "winners" for the 38th annual Razzie Awards are dominated by emojis.

The Emoji Movie took the lead in this year's race and “won” four categories, including worst picture, worst screenplay, worst screen combo and worst director for Tony Leondis.

Fifty Shades Darker followed with two wins, including worst supporting actress for Kim Basinger and worst sequel.

Despite Mel Gibson having won the Razzie Redeemer award, last year, for his Oscar-nominated film Hacksaw Ridge, the actor failed to escape this year's winners list. Gibson received an award for worst supporting actor for his rebellious father role in Daddy's Home 2.

Though only playing a female character in his film Boo! A Madea Halloween, Tyler Perry received a Razzie for worst actress.

A full list of "winners" follows.