Razzie Awards: 'Emoji Movie' Named Worst Picture of the Year
The movie also "won" three other awards, while 'Fifty Shades Darker' took two.
The "winners" for the 38th annual Razzie Awards are dominated by emojis.
The Emoji Movie took the lead in this year's race and “won” four categories, including worst picture, worst screenplay, worst screen combo and worst director for Tony Leondis.
Fifty Shades Darker followed with two wins, including worst supporting actress for Kim Basinger and worst sequel.
Despite Mel Gibson having won the Razzie Redeemer award, last year, for his Oscar-nominated film Hacksaw Ridge, the actor failed to escape this year's winners list. Gibson received an award for worst supporting actor for his rebellious father role in Daddy's Home 2.
Though only playing a female character in his film Boo! A Madea Halloween, Tyler Perry received a Razzie for worst actress.
A full list of "winners" follows.
-
Worst Picture
-
Worst Actress
Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween (WINNER)
Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!
Emma Watson / The Circle
-
Worst Actor
Tom Cruise / The Mummy (WINNER)
Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron / Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg / Daddy's Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight
-
Worst Supporting Actor
Mel Gibson / Daddy's Home 2 (WINNER)
Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe / The Mummy
Josh Duhamel / Transformers: The Last Knight
Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight
-
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker (WINNER)
Sofia Boutella / The Mummy
Laura Haddock / Transformers: The Last Knight
Goldie Hawn / Snatched
Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas
-
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis: (WINNER)
The Emoji Movie
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions:
Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions:
Transformers: The Last Knight
Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine:
Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig
BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween
-
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
-
Worst Director
Tony Leondis / The Emoji Movie (WINNER)
Darren Aronofsky / Mother!
Michael Bay / Transformers: The Last Knight
James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy
-
Worst Screenplay