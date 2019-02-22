Razzie Awards: 'Holmes & Watson' Named Worst Picture of the Year

Holmes & Watson is the "big winner" at the 39th annual Razzie Awards, taking home worst picture, worst director, worst remake/rip-off/sequel and worst supporting actor for John C. Reilly.

Melissa McCarthy is a double winner for worst actress in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, while also taking home the redeemer award for her Oscar-nominated performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Donald Trump picked up two awards, for worst actor and for worst screen combo, which the category notes as "Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness." Trump scored wins for appearing as himself in Michael Moore's latest documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 and Dinesh D'Souza's documentary Death of a Nation. Moore's film also won worst actress for Kellyanne Conway as herself.

Fifty Shades Freed scored one award for worst screenplay, down from last year's double win for the franchise's second film, Fifty Shades Darker.

A full list of winners is below.