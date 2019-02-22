Razzie Awards: 'Holmes & Watson' Named Worst Picture of the Year

11:59 PM 2/22/2019

by Annie Howard

Melissa McCarthy wins worst actress for her puppet flop 'The Happytime Murders,' but also takes the redeemer award for her Oscar nominated performance in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

'Holmes & Watson,' 'The Happytime Murders,' 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
Sony Pictures Entertainment; STX/Photofest; Fox Searchlight Pictures/Photofest

Holmes & Watson is the "big winner" at the 39th annual Razzie Awards, taking home worst picture, worst director, worst remake/rip-off/sequel and worst supporting actor for John C. Reilly.

Melissa McCarthy is a double winner for worst actress in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, while also taking home the redeemer award for her Oscar-nominated performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Donald Trump picked up two awards, for worst actor and for worst screen combo, which the category notes as "Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness." Trump scored wins for appearing as himself in Michael Moore's latest documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 and Dinesh D'Souza's documentary Death of a Nation. Moore's film also won worst actress for Kellyanne Conway as herself.

Fifty Shades Freed scored one award for worst screenplay, down from last year's double win for the franchise's second film, Fifty Shades Darker.

A full list of winners is below. 

  • Worst Picture

    'Holmes & Watson'
    Photofest

    WINNER - Holmes & Watson
    Gotti
    The Happytime Murders
    Robin Hood
    Winchester

  • Worst Actress

    Melissa McCarthy in 'The Happytime Murders'
    Hopper Stone/STX

    WINNER - Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
    Jennifer Garner / Peppermint
    Amber Heard / London Fields
    Helen Mirren / Winchester
    Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper

  • Worst Actor

    Donald Trump
    Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

    WINNER - Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
    Johnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock Gnomes
    Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson
    John Travolta / Gotti
    Bruce Willis / Death Wish

  • Worst Supporting Actor

    John C. Reilly
    Giles Keyte/Sony Pictures Entertainment

    WINNER - John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson
    Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood
    Ludacris (Voice Only) Show Dogs
    Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders
    Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

  • Worst Supporting Actress

    Kellyanne Conway
    Getty Images

    WINNER - Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
    Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed
    Kelly Preston / Gotti
    Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man
    Melania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9

  • Worst Screen Combo

    Donald Trump
    Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    WINNER - Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
    Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) / The Happytime Murders
    Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) / Sherlock Gnomes
    Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) / Holmes & Watson
    Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) / Gotti

  • Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

    'Holmes & Watson'
    Photofest

    WINNER - Holmes & Watson
    Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America...)
    Death Wish
    The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
    Robin Hood

  • Worst Director

    'Holmes & Watson'

    WINNER - Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson
    Kevin Connolly / Gotti
    James Foley / Fifty Shades Freed
    Brian Henson / The Happytime Murders
    The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) / Winchester

  • Worst Screenplay

    'Fifty Shades Freed'
    Universal Pictures

    WINNER - Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
    Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
    Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
    The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
    Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

  • Razzie Redeemer Award

    Melissa McCarthy in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

    WINNER - Actress: Melissa McCarthy, who went from a multi-Razzie darling to a critically acclaimed Oscar Nominee for her out-of-caricature role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Actor: Tyler Perry, from a multi-Razzie nominee and winner for his self-imposed Madea trap to his role as Colin Powell in the Oscar and Golden Globe favorite Vice

    Director: Peter Farrelly from Razzie Winner for Movie 43 and more shallow choices like Dumb and Dumber 2 etc… to director/co-writer of the deeply heartfelt Green Book

    Franchise: From the Razzie-targeted heap of metal Transformers to the more innocent and endearing three-dimensional approach taken with Bumblebee

    Sony Animation Studio from crass multi-Razzie winner Emoji Movie to the highly acclaimed Spider Man Into The Spider-Verse, which was loved by critics and audiences alike