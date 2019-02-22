Razzie Awards: 'Holmes & Watson' Named Worst Picture of the Year
Melissa McCarthy wins worst actress for her puppet flop 'The Happytime Murders,' but also takes the redeemer award for her Oscar nominated performance in 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'
Holmes & Watson is the "big winner" at the 39th annual Razzie Awards, taking home worst picture, worst director, worst remake/rip-off/sequel and worst supporting actor for John C. Reilly.
Melissa McCarthy is a double winner for worst actress in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, while also taking home the redeemer award for her Oscar-nominated performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Donald Trump picked up two awards, for worst actor and for worst screen combo, which the category notes as "Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness." Trump scored wins for appearing as himself in Michael Moore's latest documentary Fahrenheit 11/9 and Dinesh D'Souza's documentary Death of a Nation. Moore's film also won worst actress for Kellyanne Conway as herself.
Fifty Shades Freed scored one award for worst screenplay, down from last year's double win for the franchise's second film, Fifty Shades Darker.
A full list of winners is below.
-
Worst Picture
-
Worst Actress
WINNER - Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Jennifer Garner / Peppermint
Amber Heard / London Fields
Helen Mirren / Winchester
Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper
-
Worst Actor
WINNER - Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Johnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson
John Travolta / Gotti
Bruce Willis / Death Wish
-
Worst Supporting Actor
WINNER - John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson
Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only) / Show Dogs
Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders
Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
-
Worst Supporting Actress
WINNER - Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston / Gotti
Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
-
Worst Screen Combo
WINNER - Donald J. Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) / The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) / Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) / Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) / Gotti
-
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
WINNER - Holmes & Watson
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America...)
Death Wish
The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
Robin Hood
-
Worst Director
WINNER - Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly / Gotti
James Foley / Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson / The Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) / Winchester
-
Worst Screenplay
WINNER - Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
-
Razzie Redeemer Award
WINNER - Actress: Melissa McCarthy, who went from a multi-Razzie darling to a critically acclaimed Oscar Nominee for her out-of-caricature role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor: Tyler Perry, from a multi-Razzie nominee and winner for his self-imposed Madea trap to his role as Colin Powell in the Oscar and Golden Globe favorite Vice
Director: Peter Farrelly from Razzie Winner for Movie 43 and more shallow choices like Dumb and Dumber 2 etc… to director/co-writer of the deeply heartfelt Green Book
Franchise: From the Razzie-targeted heap of metal Transformers to the more innocent and endearing three-dimensional approach taken with Bumblebee
Sony Animation Studio from crass multi-Razzie winner Emoji Movie to the highly acclaimed Spider Man Into The Spider-Verse, which was loved by critics and audiences alike