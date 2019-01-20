Razzie Awards: 'Gotti,' 'Holmes & Watson' Among Nominees for Worst Picture
John Travolta, Melissa McCarthy, Bruce Willis, Jennifer Garner and Donald Trump are among the acting nominees for the 39th annual celebration of the worst movies of the past year.
The nominations for the 39th annual Razzie Awards have been announced. The awards show "honors" the worst films of 2018.
This year's nominees for worst picture, as opposed to the Oscars' best picture, include Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Robin Hood, Winchester and the "comedy whose own ads admit it 'doesn't have a clue'," the Razzies said in its announcement, Holmes & Watson.
Nominees for worst acting include John Travolta for Gotti, Melissa McCarthy for The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, Bruce Willis for Death Wish and Jennifer Garner for Peppermint. The "best-known Razzie repeat offender" Donald Trump is also nominated for his appearances through archival footage in the documentaries Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9.
The 2019 Razzie Awards nominations were announced on Sunday via a video on the Razzies Awards YouTube channel. The 39th annual Razzie Awards will take place on Feb. 23, the night before the 91st Academy Awards.
A full list of the 2019 Razzie Awards nominees follows.
-
Worst Picture
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester
-
Worst Actress
Jennifer Garner / Peppermint
Amber Heard / London Fields
Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren / Winchester
Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper
-
Worst Actor
Johnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson
John Travolta / Gotti
Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis / Death Wish
-
Worst Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only)/ Show Dogs
Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
-
Worst Supporting Actress
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston / Gotti
Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9
-
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) / The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) / Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) / Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) / Gotti
Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9
-
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America...)
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
Robin Hood
-
Worst Director
Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly / Gotti
James Foley / Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson / The Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) / Winchester
-
Worst Screenplay
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers