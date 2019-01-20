Razzie Awards: 'Gotti,' 'Holmes & Watson' Among Nominees for Worst Picture

The nominations for the 39th annual Razzie Awards have been announced. The awards show "honors" the worst films of 2018.

This year's nominees for worst picture, as opposed to the Oscars' best picture, include Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Robin Hood, Winchester and the "comedy whose own ads admit it 'doesn't have a clue'," the Razzies said in its announcement, Holmes & Watson.

Nominees for worst acting include John Travolta for Gotti, Melissa McCarthy for The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, Bruce Willis for Death Wish and Jennifer Garner for Peppermint. The "best-known Razzie repeat offender" Donald Trump is also nominated for his appearances through archival footage in the documentaries Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9.

The 2019 Razzie Awards nominations were announced on Sunday via a video on the Razzies Awards YouTube channel. The 39th annual Razzie Awards will take place on Feb. 23, the night before the 91st Academy Awards.

A full list of the 2019 Razzie Awards nominees follows.