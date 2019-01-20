Razzie Awards: 'Gotti,' 'Holmes & Watson' Among Nominees for Worst Picture

11:59 PM 1/20/2019

by Katherine Schaffstall

John Travolta, Melissa McCarthy, Bruce Willis, Jennifer Garner and Donald Trump are among the acting nominees for the 39th annual celebration of the worst movies of the past year.

Courtesy of Brian Douglas; Photofest; Giles Kyte

The nominations for the 39th annual Razzie Awards have been announced. The awards show "honors" the worst films of 2018.

This year's nominees for worst picture, as opposed to the Oscars' best picture, include Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Robin Hood, Winchester and the "comedy whose own ads admit it 'doesn't have a clue'," the Razzies said in its announcement, Holmes & Watson.

Nominees for worst acting include John Travolta for Gotti, Melissa McCarthy for The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, Bruce Willis for Death Wish and Jennifer Garner for Peppermint. The "best-known Razzie repeat offender" Donald Trump is also nominated for his appearances through archival footage in the documentaries Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9.

The 2019 Razzie Awards nominations were announced on Sunday via a video on the Razzies Awards YouTube channel. The 39th annual Razzie Awards will take place on Feb. 23, the night before the 91st Academy Awards.

A full list of the 2019 Razzie Awards nominees follows.

  • Worst Picture

    Photofest

    Gotti

    The Happytime Murders

    Holmes & Watson

    Robin Hood

    Winchester

  • Worst Actress

    Hopper Stone/STX

    Jennifer Garner / Peppermint

    Amber Heard / London Fields

    Melissa McCarthy / The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

    Helen Mirren / Winchester

    Amanda Seyfried / The Clapper  

  • Worst Actor

    Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

    Johnny Depp (Voice Only) / Sherlock Gnomes

    Will Ferrell / Holmes & Watson

    John Travolta / Gotti

    Donald J. Trump (As Himself) / Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9    

    Bruce Willis / Death Wish 

  • Worst Supporting Actor

    Jamie Foxx / Robin Hood

    Ludacris (Voice Only)/ Show Dogs

    Joel McHale / The Happytime Murders

    John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson

    Justice Smith / Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 

  • Worst Supporting Actress

    Photofest

    Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9

    Marcia Gay Harden / Fifty Shades Freed

    Kelly Preston / Gotti

    Jaz Sinclair / Slender Man

    Melania Trump (As Herself) / Fahrenheit 11/9

  • Worst Screen Combo

    Photofest

    Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) / The Happytime Murders

    Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) / Sherlock Gnomes

    Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) / Holmes & Watson

    Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) / Gotti

    Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness / Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9 

  • Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

    Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

    Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America...)

    Death Wish

    Holmes & Watson

    The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)

    Robin Hood  

  • Worst Director

    Bill Watters/Getty

    Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson

    Kevin Connolly / Gotti

    James Foley / Fifty Shades Freed

    Brian Henson / The Happytime Murders

    The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) / Winchester

  • Worst Screenplay

    Ben King/CBS Films

    Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

    Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James  

    Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

    The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson  

    Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers  