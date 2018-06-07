Tyra Banks, Julie Chen and More Reality Hosts Reveal Most Awkward Moments

Banks, who hosted America's Next Top Model for 24 seasons, joined America's Got Talent in 2017 for its 12th season and continued her hosting duties into its 13th.

Favorite unexpected moment:

While I was interviewing comedian Preacher Lawson for the very first time, he licked me! He licked my hand! It freaked me out for a moment, but I'm not one to be shaken publicly, and of course I had to one-up him. So, you better believe I licked him right back! He pretty much fainted right then and there in his comedic, crazy way. It was a hoot and a holler and a huge, big belly laugh!

Most awkward moment:

For 24 cycles I have been saying, "America's Next Top Model … America's Next Top Model …" so, on America's Got Talent, I at times would jumble my words and mistakenly announce the show as "America's Next Got Talent!"

Lesson learned:

I learned just how much I love people. Yes, I've hosted my own talk show and have enjoyed being very up close and personal with people. Same goes for America's Next Top Model, connecting with the aspiring models and my judges. With America's Got Talent, it takes that a step further. The contestants cry in my arms; they celebrate in my arms; I really feel like I'm in this with them. In fact, every season of America's Got Talent, I get a cold! And I'm one of those people that never gets a cold. But someone told me the reason I'm getting sick is due to contestants crying on me, sniffling on me, snot, all kinds of stuff … and I don't care! I totally embrace them and I envelop them in my arms — but in the process sometimes pick up a cold.

The contestant I'd hang out with in real life:

It would have to be [ventriloquist] Darci Lynne, the winner of season 12. Contrary to my public persona on America's Next Top Model, where I'm very vocal and always speaking my mind, in real life I tend to be very conflict-averse. I am the person that will smile things away and actually shy away from speaking my mind, and people can take advantage of that. It would be fun to hang out with her for a year and have those puppets be able to tell people what I'm really thinking, how I'm really feeling. The puppets could speak for me — I just have to learn not to move my lips.