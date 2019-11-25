From Renee Zellweger to Cynthia Erivo: How 12 Actors Prepped to Play Real-Life People

Hauser was in preparation for the film about the security guard falsely accused of planting a bomb when he broke down in tears in the makeup trailer. "There was a photo on the wall of Richard that showed him crying, and he's wiping tears from his eyes while in a deposition of some kind," says Hauser. "It was just such an ugly cry to have in front of total strangers, but it was also the understanding that this movie is about seeing someone being broken down." Along with watching plenty of videos of Jewell, the I, Tonya actor also met with Jewell's mother. And he went to Georgia (where Jewell was from) and pored over photographs and memorabilia. "I just had like his entire life spilled out on tables in front of me," he says. "It was pretty overwhelming."

