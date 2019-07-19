The Cast of 'Revenge of the Nerds,' Then and Now

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Jeff Kanew-directed film Revenge of the Nerds, which follows lovable nerds Lewis Skolnick and Gilbert Lowell as they navigate their freshman year at Adams College with help from an unlikely group of outcasts.

The movie was a fan favorite and scored three sequels: Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation and Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love. The film’s stars Robert Carradine and Curtis Armstrong went on to executive produce and host the reality game show King of the Nerds, where a self-proclaimed “nerd” had the chance of winning a cash prize.

This film served as the launching pad for actors who would later go on to become castmembers of Saturday Night Live, Captain America and American Dad!

Read on to see more of what the actors have been up to in the years since the movie first hit theaters July 20, 1984, and click here to read The Hollywood Reporter's original review of the comedy.