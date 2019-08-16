In Theaters This Weekend: 'The Angry Birds Movie 2,' 'Good Boys,' 'Blinded By the Light' and More

In this weekend's box office lineup, the rivaling teams of Angry Birds return to the big screen and join forces to defeat a common enemy, two Hollywood icons' daughters make their film debuts and a young man finds his voice in the hit songs of Bruce Springsteen.

Angry Birds the Movie 2, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged and Blinded by the Light are just a sample of what's hitting theaters this weekend.

Where'd You Go, Bernadette, The Second Sun, End of the Century and Driven are titles also coming to the big screen.

But whether audiences want the raunchy antics of Good Boys or the beautiful silence of Aquarela, critics with The Hollywood Reporter can help them determine which flicks are worth a watch.