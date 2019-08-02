In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Hobbs & Shaw,' 'Luce,' 'Jay Myself' and More

The Fast and the Furious franchise continues this week with Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba in the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. As Hobbs (Johnson) and Shaw (Statham) hear of a bio-threat to humanity, they must work together against Brixton (Idris Elba) to save the world.

The documentary Jay Myself shows the influential photographer Jay Maisel packing up his six-story studio and home in Manhattan that he has lived in for 48 years. The film begins five months before the photographer must leave, showing the process of packing up 72 rooms.

Luce is a psychological thriller of a picture-perfect student and son writing an aggressively violent essay, which a teacher, played by Octavia Spencer, flags and tells his two worried parents (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth) of his abnormal behavior.

Fans of The Babadook can welcome the return of director Jennifer Kent with The Nightingale. The film follows an Irish convict as she seeks revenge on a British soldier who committed extreme acts of violence on her family.

Based on a book, Piranhas shows a group of naive teens who enter the organized crime in Naples. The film addresses the loss of innocence for the group as they continue into the power-hungry city controlled by the mob.

Tel Aviv on Fire is a film discussing the relationship between Palestine and Israel from the set of a popular Palestinian soap opera. With humor and irony, the film captures dynamics between Jews and Arabs from the set and a checkpoint.

Them That Follow focuses on a strict religious community in the woods, where the daughter of the reverend holds a secret that, if revealed, could lead to deadly traditions from her father.

With a range of films coming out Friday, here’s what The Hollywood Reporter critics thought of this weekend’s releases.