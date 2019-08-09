In Theaters This Weekend: 'The Kitchen,' 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' and More

This weekend's movie lineup features diverse titles, with highlights being Dora and the Lost City of Gold, The Art of Racing in the Rain, Brian Banks and The Kitchen and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Other films hitting the big screen this week will include Amazon's One Child Nation, Golden Horse-winner Dying to Survive, a gender-swapped remake of the 2006 film After the Wedding and more.

A weekend's worth of diverse titles yields a number of reviews just as varying and different.

From disappointing to influential, read what The Hollywood Reporter film critics thought of this week's releases.