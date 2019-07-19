In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'The Lion King,' 'Rosie,' 'David Crosby' and More

This week, the remake of the 1994 Disney classic The Lion King hits theaters. Featuring the voices of Beyonce, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and more, the new version uses "virtual cinematography," meaning that the African backdrops and animals depicted in the film are based on the real thing, as if shot on location. Compared to the original 88-minute film, the remake is a little over two hours.

In contrast to Disney's film, writer-director Stephane Briz depicts the hardships of a factory strike in the south of France in At War. With a cast of mostly workers themselves and a mix of news clips throughout, the film has the feel of a documentary.

Music lovers have David Crosby: Remember My Name to see this weekend, where the musician recounts his life, career, drug addiction and more. He opens up about the challenges he's faced and his terrible treatment of past bandmates, none of whom talk to him now.

Luz is an eerie retro film centered around the interrogation of a Chilean cabbie driver set in Germany after an accident. The investigation involves hypnosis and leaving the women with a more frightening path ahead.

Rosie is the story of poverty for an Irish family living out of their car. With a 36-hour time span, the mother, Rosie, struggles to find a place for the family to spend the night, revealing the complicated nature of poverty and ethics.

From the husband-and-wife behind the Oscar-nominated 1984 film Streetwise, TINY: The Life of Erin Blackwell follows one of the homeless teens prostituting herself at age 13 whom the two centered on in their first movie. Now older, the film follows where life has taken her since.

With a range of films coming out this weekend, here’s what The Hollywood Reporter critics thought the new releases.