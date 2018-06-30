Ricky Gervais Makes First Trip to No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking

For the first time, Ricky Gervais heads up The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart, surging to No. 1 on the July 4-dated ranking.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 26

Gervais, who shoots 7-1, previously peaked at No. 3 on the April 11-dated list. He concurrently ranks at No. 2 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Comedians chart (missing out on the top spot to Kathy Griffin).

Roseanne Barr, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Pratt and Seth Rogen round out the Top Actors top five, the latter making the chart's top 10 for the first time.

See the top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.