Ricky Gervais Makes First Trip to No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking
Gervais leads Roseanne Barr on the chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
For the first time, Ricky Gervais heads up The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart, surging to No. 1 on the July 4-dated ranking.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 26
Gervais, who shoots 7-1, previously peaked at No. 3 on the April 11-dated list. He concurrently ranks at No. 2 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Comedians chart (missing out on the top spot to Kathy Griffin).
Roseanne Barr, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Pratt and Seth Rogen round out the Top Actors top five, the latter making the chart's top 10 for the first time.
See the top 10 below
10. Mark Hamill
Last week: 10
9. Tommy Chong
Last week: 16
8. Alyssa Milano
Last week: 12
7. Jaden Smith
Last week: -
6. Jim Carrey
Last week: 21
5. Seth Rogen
Last week: -
On June 22, Rogen appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, recounting a tale in which he turned down Paul Ryan for a photo. "Oh, man," he tweeted later. "Now my TL (timeline) is gonna be filled with virtue-signaling snowflakes who are offended by my free speech." Rogen was mentioned 59,000 times on Twitter, up 351 percent.
4. Chris Pratt
Last week: -
After first making the top 10 of the chart earlier in June, Pratt exceeds his previous No. 7 peak by jumping to No. 4 as he promoted his new film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (June 22). Pratt added 41,000 new Facebook followers (up 273 percent) and 80,000 new Twitter followers (up 75 percent) amid the promoblitz.
3. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: 5
2. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 3
1. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 7
The actor/comedian soared by 71 percent in Twitter likes (502,000 total), with his top-performing tweet a June 20 post decrying giraffe hunters, decrying that the animals "are now on the 'red list' of endangerment due to a 40% decline over the last 25 years." The tweet was retweeted 72,000 times and received 129,000 favorites in the tracking week.