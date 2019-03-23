Ricky Gervais Scores First Week At No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Chart Since August
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
For the first time since August 2018 and for just the second time since the chart’s June 2017 inception, Ricky Gervais rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 19.
Gervais rises to No. 1 on the March 27-dated list, supplanting Kevin Hart, who had led for 12 straight weeks; he falls to No. 2.
Meanwhile, Jess Hilarious moves 4-3, while Hasan Minhaj makes his chart debut at No. 6 (more on that below).
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Michael Blackson
Last week: -
9. Bill Maher
Last week: 9
8. Tommy Chong
Last week: 8
7. Rickey Smiley
Last week: 6
6. Hasan Minhaj
Last week: -
Minhaj’s triple entry on Social Climbers (he also reaches Top Actors and Top TV Personalities) comes via a 544 percent increase in all social media engagement. The comedian’s top post referenced the mosque shootings in New Zealand, writing, “You don’t have to be Muslim to grieve.”
5. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 5
4. Joe Rogan
Last week: 3
3. Jess Hilarious
Last week: 4
2. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1
1. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 2
Gervais’ return to No. 1 coincides with continued press around his new Netflix show After Life, which premiered March 8. In addition to starring in the series, Gervais also created, executive produced and directed the six-episode season, with a second season renewal announced March 20.