Ricky Gervais Scores First Week At No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Chart Since August

For the first time since August 2018 and for just the second time since the chart’s June 2017 inception, Ricky Gervais rules The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 19.

Gervais rises to No. 1 on the March 27-dated list, supplanting Kevin Hart, who had led for 12 straight weeks; he falls to No. 2.

Meanwhile, Jess Hilarious moves 4-3, while Hasan Minhaj makes his chart debut at No. 6 (more on that below).

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.