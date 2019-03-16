Ricky Gervais Soars Following ‘After Life’ Premiere on Top Comedians Social Media Chart

Ricky Gervais shoots to No. 2 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated March 20, landing his best ranking on the list since August 2018.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 12.

Kevin Hart leads the chart for a 71st week in all.

Bill Maher additionally re-enters the tally at No. 9, replacing Kountry Wayne.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.