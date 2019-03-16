Ricky Gervais Soars Following ‘After Life’ Premiere on Top Comedians Social Media Chart
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Ricky Gervais shoots to No. 2 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated March 20, landing his best ranking on the list since August 2018.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 12.
Kevin Hart leads the chart for a 71st week in all.
Bill Maher additionally re-enters the tally at No. 9, replacing Kountry Wayne.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 7
9. Bill Maher
Last week: -
8. Tommy Chong
Last week: 9
7. Trevor Noah
Last week: 4
6. Rickey Smiley
Last week: 6
Smiley’s social engagement rose 75 percent after announcing the passing of his uncle, Thomas Smiley, on March 10.
5. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 5
4. Jess Hilarious
Last week: 3
3. Joe Rogan
Last week: 2
2. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 10
In all, Gervais scored a 338 percent boost in Twitter mentions (173,000 total) and 165 percent in Twitter likes (295,000) after a week that saw his new Netflix series After Life premiere on March 8.
1. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1