Ricky Gervais Soars Following ‘After Life’ Premiere on Top Comedians Social Media Chart

6:50 AM 3/16/2019

by Kevin Rutherford

The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Ricky Gervais shoots to No. 2 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated March 20, landing his best ranking on the list since August 2018.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended March 12.

Kevin Hart leads the chart for a 71st week in all.

Bill Maher additionally re-enters the tally at No. 9, replacing Kountry Wayne.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.

  • 10. Colleen Ballinger

    Last week: 7

  • 9. Bill Maher

    Last week: -

  • 8. Tommy Chong

    Last week: 9

  • 7. Trevor Noah

    Last week: 4

  • 6. Rickey Smiley

    Last week: 6

    Smiley’s social engagement rose 75 percent after announcing the passing of his uncle, Thomas Smiley, on March 10. 

  • 5. D.L. Hughley

    Last week: 5

  • 4. Jess Hilarious

    Last week: 3

  • 3. Joe Rogan

    Last week: 2

  • 2. Ricky Gervais

    Last week: 10

    In all, Gervais scored a 338 percent boost in Twitter mentions (173,000 total) and 165 percent in Twitter likes (295,000) after a week that saw his new Netflix series After Life premiere on March 8.

  • 1. Kevin Hart

    Last week: 1