Rideback Ranch Film President Shares Favorite Eateries in L.A.'s Historic Filipinotown
In recent years, the neighborhood just south of Silver Lake, now known as Hi-Fi, has welcomed a slew of new restaurants plus the production campuses of producers Dan Lin, Ava DuVernay and Jason Blum.
In recent years, Historic Filipinotown has welcomed a slew of restaurants (including Chinese comfort-food spot Woon and Grá pizza), plus coffee shops (Bloom & Plume, Tactile), bars (Genever, Thunderbolt) and bakeries (the reopened Brooklyn Bagel, Clark Street). They've joined Valerie Confections, which opened in 2007. Rideback Ranch film president Jonathan Eirich shares with The Hollywood Reporter his favorite food spots in Hi-Fi, where Ava DuVernay's Array Creative Campus and Jason Blum's Blumhouse are also located.
Boba Guys
1670 Beverly Blvd.
The coconut green tea with boba and 25 percent sweetness is tough to beat. It's on our campus and already has become a Rideback institution. I might be biased but this is a must.
The Park's Finest
1267 W. Temple St.
A local caterer turned restaurateur puts a unique Filipino spin on traditional American BBQ. The cornbread bibingka is unreal.
Crawfords
2616 Beverly Blvd.
The Southern-style hot fried chicken is worth the visit. This is a 'keep it simple" restaurant with fried chicken and beer, and that's about it. But when they do it this well, what more do you need?
Doubting Thomas
2510 Temple St.
The best breakfast in the area. You can't go wrong with any of the breakfast sandwiches.
Hifi Kitchen
1667 Beverly Blvd.
Right across the street from Rideback with the best rice bowls in the area. The chicken adobo is my personal highlight.
Porridge + Puffs
2801 Beverly Blvd.
Chef Minh Phan makes incredible porridge bowls with fresh ingredients that change daily and has a mission statement to keep prices down and really service the community.
