Roma Downey Reveals Her Malibu Hot Spots

6:00 AM 5/19/2018

by Peter Kiefer

The actress, producer and author of 'Box of Butterflies' loves a Mystic smoothie from SunLife Organics, while her husband, reality producer Mark Burnett, prefers the Million Dollar Smoothie: "That kind of says it all, doesn't it?"

Courtesy of Subject/@SUNLIFEORGANICS/INSTAGRAM

  • Tra di Noi

    3835 Cross Creek Road

    "We started bringing our kids years ago (there's a playground nearby) and still love to drop by for lunch outdoors."

  • SunLife Organics

    29169 Heathercliff Road

    "My favorite smoothie here is the Mystic. My husband [Mark Burnett] prefers the Million Dollar Smoothie!"

  • Zuma Ridge/Canyon Trail

    Busch Drive

    "Access the trail off of Busch or Bonsall Drive. Either way you climb, the view of the ocean takes your breath away."

    A version of this story first appeared in the May 16 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

comments powered by Disqus