Roma Downey Reveals Her Malibu Hot Spots
The actress, producer and author of 'Box of Butterflies' loves a Mystic smoothie from SunLife Organics, while her husband, reality producer Mark Burnett, prefers the Million Dollar Smoothie: "That kind of says it all, doesn't it?"
Tra di Noi
3835 Cross Creek Road
"We started bringing our kids years ago (there's a playground nearby) and still love to drop by for lunch outdoors."
SunLife Organics
29169 Heathercliff Road
"My favorite smoothie here is the Mystic. My husband [Mark Burnett] prefers the Million Dollar Smoothie!"
Zuma Ridge/Canyon Trail
Busch Drive
"Access the trail off of Busch or Bonsall Drive. Either way you climb, the view of the ocean takes your breath away."
