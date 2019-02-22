'Roma' Throw Pillows to Freddie Mercury's Ghost: The Best (and Worst) of Awards Season

A. "I promise this lesson is not lost on me."

B. "I am evolving and want to continue to do so."

C. "I am very sorry that I did use the full word last night, and will not utter it again."

D. "I'm sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young and for not speaking out sooner."

CHOICES:

LADY GAGA, for releasing a duet with R. Kelly

NICK VALLELONGA, for tweeting that Muslims in Jersey City cheered on 9/11

VIGGO MORTENSEN, for saying the N-word at a Green Book event

KEVIN HART, for anti-gay tweets

(Answers at the bottom of this page)