Late Night Lately: Ron Burgundy's Takeover, Hosts' Mass Shootings Response, Leslie Jones' Announcement

After two deadly mass shootings took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, hosts dedicated their Monday monologues to urging Congress to do more in making changes to gun laws.

Seth Meyers took "A Closer Look" at the recent mass shootings. "This was a heartbreaking weekend of unspeakable tragedy and yet one that disturbingly feels all too familiar," he began. He went on to explain that the shootings weren't all "just about guns" but rather a result of "domestic terrorism" and a "white supremacist."

"This is a moment that demands moral clarity and urgency from our political leaders," he said.

He finished by urging Congress to act. "This was a horrific weekend of tragedy and heartbreak that no one should ever have to bear. All decent people everywhere should set themselves to the task of stopping this and expressing solidarity with and support for the oppressed, marginalized communities targeted by this hatred and violence. And as for our political leaders, the ones who are supposed to be protecting us, all we say is, they need to get their shit together."

Trevor Noah argued that it's important for the country to try to improve gun laws and fight for better safety measures. "America tries, man. It's not about perfect. It's about trying to be more perfect. That’s all I don't understand about how people argue the guns thing. Not saying get rid of guns; you're saying try to minimize the chances of this happening. Try to make it as hard as possible for people to own a gun, because you only want people who are willing to work hard to own a gun to own a gun."

He further argued: "You only want people who respect the gun to own a gun. That's all it is."

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel discussed the "horrible, senseless tragedies" and how congressional leaders are failing to do more than simply offer "thoughts and their prayers."

"Both parties say we are too divided. This is something we hear a lot, that we need to find something we can agree on. Well, here's something we agree on. Too many people are being shot with high-powered weapons. I think we can agree on that."

He also went after Trump, who, once again, placed blame on the media for contributing to the built-up rage existing in this country. "He blamed the fake news — and later, he and some other Republicans blamed video games," Kimmel said. "Of course, there are zero studies that link video games to gun violence, and they play video games all over the world. This is the only place where this happens regularly. Video games have not been linked to gun violence, but you know what is linked to gun violence? Guns are linked to gun violence! The problem isn’t fake news. It’s real guns."

Stephen Colbert also fired back at Republican congressional leaders: "America's gun culture is melting down, but the Republicans in Congress would rather maintain their power than save lives," he said.

Colbert took a jab at McConnell, who he said would be the "centerfold of Corruption Monthly." He emphasized that McConnell receives large sums in NRA contributions. "You can't put a price on human life, but you can't stop Mitch from trying," he said.

After Trump urged that the country needs to "condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy" in his address to the nation, Colbert fired back: "I try every night, but you're still in office."

Jimmy Fallon said that "these are the hardest nights to do a show like this" before he directly addressed the tragedies.

"To anyone whose background has made them a target of prejudice or hate or violence, or anyone who feels like they may not be welcome in this country, know that you are welcome," Fallon continued. "We support you and we love you, and the cycle of hate needs to stop."

James Corden also addressed the shootings. The segment opened with clips of the host talking about other mass shootings that took place over the years. "Here we are again," Corden said. "Since we started this show almost four and a half years ago, there have been 1,601 mass shootings, 1,820 deaths and 6,890 people wounded in those incidents in America."

"Until we really confront this issue and have politicians with the moral courage to face the gun epidemic, the only thing that's going to change is the location of the next mass shooting and the number of causalities," he said. "I hope so much we never have to witness such unnecessary devastation again, because no matter who you are or where you are, we all want to come home to our loved ones at the end of the day."