Roseanne Barr Becomes Just Second Person to Lead Top Comedians Chart

For the first time in the 40-plus-week history of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, someone other than Kevin Hart is No. 1, as Roseanne Barr leads the ranking dated April 11.

The Top Comedians chart, which launched June 10, 2017, is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 3.

Barr, who previously spent three weeks on the ranking (most recently on the Jan. 10-dated list at No. 7), vaults to No. 1, a spot she also holds for the first time on the Top Actors chart.

The star of Roseanne isn’t the only comedian to re-enter the chart. Bill Maher and Patton Oswalt also make the Top Comedians chart after multiple weeks off, ranking at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.