Roseanne Barr Becomes Just Second Person to Lead Top Comedians Chart
The chart, which ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, had been led by Kevin Hart for 44 weeks.
For the first time in the 40-plus-week history of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart, someone other than Kevin Hart is No. 1, as Roseanne Barr leads the ranking dated April 11.
The Top Comedians chart, which launched June 10, 2017, is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 3.
Barr, who previously spent three weeks on the ranking (most recently on the Jan. 10-dated list at No. 7), vaults to No. 1, a spot she also holds for the first time on the Top Actors chart.
The star of Roseanne isn’t the only comedian to re-enter the chart. Bill Maher and Patton Oswalt also make the Top Comedians chart after multiple weeks off, ranking at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Patton Oswalt
Last week: -
For the first time since mid-December, Oswalt makes the Top Comedians chart thanks to a jump of 41 percent in Twitter likes to 339,000 overall. The actor/comedian posted from his trip to Paris, including a photo of him in front of the Eiffel Tower, joking, “you can visit the set from Duran Duran’s ‘A View to Kill’ video.”
9. Bill Maher
Last week: -
8. Josh Wolf
Last week: 6
7. Kumail Nanjiani
Last week: 7
6. Marlon Wayans
Last week: 9
5. Tommy Chong
Last week: 4
4. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 3
3. Kevin Hart
Last week: 1
2. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 2
1. Roseanne Barr
Last week: -
In addition to increases in social media activity based on the reboot of her eponymous sitcom (more at this link to Top Actors I’m gonna add when it exists), Barr’s 966,000 Twitter likes (up 1,361 percent) came from her March 30 celebration of the show’s 11th season renewal (“This means we get to do a Halloween show!” she tweeted) and her April 1 tweet directing her followers to “stop fighting and start solving problems together.”