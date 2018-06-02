Roseanne Barr Holds No. 1 Lead on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking

Roseanne Barr leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for a second week in a row and for the third time in four weeks, ruling the June 6-dated chart following tweets that led to the cancellation of her ABC reboot of Roseanne.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 29.

Barr leads D.L. Hughley and Tommy Chong in the top three for a second week in a row.

Meanwhile, Michael Ian Black, Patton Oswalt and Bill Maher enter the ranking, replacing Kathy Griffin, Trevor Noah and Sarah Silverman.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.