Roseanne Barr Holds No. 1 Lead on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking
Barr leads both the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts, which rank the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Roseanne Barr leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for a second week in a row and for the third time in four weeks, ruling the June 6-dated chart following tweets that led to the cancellation of her ABC reboot of Roseanne.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 29.
Barr leads D.L. Hughley and Tommy Chong in the top three for a second week in a row.
Meanwhile, Michael Ian Black, Patton Oswalt and Bill Maher enter the ranking, replacing Kathy Griffin, Trevor Noah and Sarah Silverman.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Bill Maher
Last week: -
9. Patton Oswalt
Last week: -
8. Marlon Wayans
Last week: 7
7. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 5
6. Michael Ian Black
Last week: -
Black re-enters the chart at his previous peak of No. 6 thanks to a 45 percent boost in overall chart metrics that was chiefly assisted by a May 24 tweet responding to the news that Trayvon Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman, is reportedly $2.5 million in debt. “That sucks,” Black tweeted. “Trayvon Martin is dead.”
5. Kumail Nanjiani
Last week: 4
4. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 6
3. Tommy Chong
Last week: 3
2. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 2
1. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 1
Barr was mentioned 454,000 times on Twitter – a 432 percent boost – following her May 29 tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama, to an ape. The tweet resulted in ABC’s cancellation of the rebooted Roseanne despite its second-season pickup. Barr has since apologized, claiming she was “Ambien tweeting.”