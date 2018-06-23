Roseanne Barr Regains Top Comedians Social Media Ranking Lead
The chart ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
After handing off the lead of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for one week to Kathy Griffin, Roseanne Barr returns to the top of the June 27-dated ranking.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 19.
Barr, who leads Top Comedians for a sixth week in all, ranks ahead of Ricky Gervais and Griffin at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
Meanwhile, Kumail Nanjiani re-enters the chart at No. 4 and Mike Epps returns at No. 9; along with Gervais, the two comedians replace Bill Maher, Jeff Dunham and Sarah Silverman on the list.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: 5
-
9. Mike Epps
Last week: -
-
8. Marlon Wayans
Last week: 10
-
7. Patton Oswalt
Last week: 8
“Dear people citing The Bible,” Oswalt wrote on the most-favorited tweet by a comedian in the tracking week (223,000 likes), “It’s a cool book with some wonderful passages, but it also has ghost sex & giants & super babies & demons. It’s why we don’t make laws based on Game of Thrones, My Little Pony or Legend of Zelda.”
-
6. Tommy Chong
Last week: 3
-
5. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 2
-
4. Kumail Nanjiani
Last week: -
The comedian and Silicon Valley actor rises 162 percent in Twitter likes, earning 629,000 in the tracking week along with 110,000 retweets. The lead tweet was a sobering commentary on the separation of families from their children at the Mexico-United States border: “If they can see pictures of children in cages and justify it, in any way, they are gone.”
-
3. Kathy Griffin
Last week: 1
-
2. Ricky Gervais
Last week: -
-
1. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 6