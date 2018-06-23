Roseanne Barr Regains Top Comedians Social Media Ranking Lead

After handing off the lead of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for one week to Kathy Griffin, Roseanne Barr returns to the top of the June 27-dated ranking.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended June 19.

Barr, who leads Top Comedians for a sixth week in all, ranks ahead of Ricky Gervais and Griffin at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kumail Nanjiani re-enters the chart at No. 4 and Mike Epps returns at No. 9; along with Gervais, the two comedians replace Bill Maher, Jeff Dunham and Sarah Silverman on the list.

