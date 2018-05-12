Roseanne Barr Retakes No. 1 Spot on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking
Barr takes over for Michelle Wolf on the chart, which ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Roseanne Barr returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for a second week, rising 8-1 on the May 16-dated tally.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 8.
Barr, who previously ruled the April 11-dated chart, also reaches No. 6 on the Top Actors chart.
The star of Roseanne leads Chris D’Elia, who after his No. 9 debut on the May 9-dated chart shoots to No. 2 amid his continued feud with Logan Paul on Twitter.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Kathy Griffin
Last week: -
-
9. Bill Maher
Last week: -
-
8. Mike Epps
Last week: -
Amid his ongoing Platinum Comedy stand-up tour, Epps posted from the set of an upcoming sequel to the 1995 film Friday (and subsequent films Next Friday and Friday After Next), reportedly titled Last Friday. Ice Cube, who also stars in the film series, also popped up in Epps’ videos and photos from the meet-up. He earned a 1,064 percent boost in Twitter likes and a 41 percent gain in Facebook post likes while whetting appetites for the film.
-
7. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: -
-
6. Ricky Gervais
Last week: -
-
5. Kevin Hart
Last week: 2
-
4. Tommy Chong
Last week: 6
-
3. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 3
-
2. Chris D'Elia
Last week: 9
D’Elia, who debuted on the chart at No. 9 the previous week, jumped an additional 77 percent in Twitter likes to 970,000 overall. The comedian got into a Twitter spat with online personality Logan Paul beginning on May 1 that continued into the latest chart tracking week.
-
1. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 8