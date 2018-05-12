Roseanne Barr Retakes No. 1 Spot on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking

Roseanne Barr returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for a second week, rising 8-1 on the May 16-dated tally.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 8.

Barr, who previously ruled the April 11-dated chart, also reaches No. 6 on the Top Actors chart.

The star of Roseanne leads Chris D’Elia, who after his No. 9 debut on the May 9-dated chart shoots to No. 2 amid his continued feud with Logan Paul on Twitter.

