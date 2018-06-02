Roseanne Barr Retakes Top Actors Social Media Ranking Lead After Twitter Controversy

A big news week for Roseanne Barr that saw her eponymous ABC sitcom canceled following controversial remarks on Twitter scores the actress the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated June 6.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 29.

Barr’s Twitter presence (more on that below) lands her at No. 1 on Top Actors for a second week, after previously ruling the April 11-dated ranking. She also leads the June 6 Top Comedians chart.

Previous leader Ryan Reynolds falls to No. 2, while Chris Hemsworth leaps 20-4.

Chris Pratt and Zendaya are the other two actors to break into the top 10 at Nos. 7 and 10, respectively, Pratt doing so for the first time.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated June 6), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.