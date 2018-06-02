Roseanne Barr Retakes Top Actors Social Media Ranking Lead After Twitter Controversy
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
A big news week for Roseanne Barr that saw her eponymous ABC sitcom canceled following controversial remarks on Twitter scores the actress the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated June 6.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 29.
Barr’s Twitter presence (more on that below) lands her at No. 1 on Top Actors for a second week, after previously ruling the April 11-dated ranking. She also leads the June 6 Top Comedians chart.
Previous leader Ryan Reynolds falls to No. 2, while Chris Hemsworth leaps 20-4.
Chris Pratt and Zendaya are the other two actors to break into the top 10 at Nos. 7 and 10, respectively, Pratt doing so for the first time.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated June 6), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Zendaya
Last week: 12
9. Robert Downey Jr.
Last week: 8
8. Mark Hamill
Last week: 9
7. Chris Pratt
Last week: 22
Pratt leaps 22-7 – his first time in the top 10 (he previously peaked at No. 18 last year) – with boosts in most social metrics, including a 48 percent gain in Facebook post likes to 176,000 overall. He posed with a Tyrannosaurus rex sculpture in London to promote the upcoming Jurassic World sequel, calling it his co-star “who, if I’m being completely honest, acted like a total monster the entire film.”
6. Donald Glover
Last week: 2
5. Will Smith
Last week: 5
4. Chris Hemsworth
Last week: 20
“What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9,” Hemsworth tweeted May 23 in the caption accompanying a 26-second video of him dancing to his brother Liam’s fiancee Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” The tweet earned 146,000 favorites and 38,000 retweets, for overall bumps 101 and 189 percent, respectively.
3. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 4
2. Ryan Reynolds
Last week: 1
1. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 6
Barr was mentioned 454,000 times on Twitter – a 432 percent boost – following her May 29 tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama, to an ape. The tweet resulted in ABC’s cancellation of the rebooted Roseanne despite its second-season pickup. Barr has since apologized, claiming she was “Ambien tweeting.”