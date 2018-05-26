Roseanne Barr Returns to No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking

Roseanne Barr returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart (dated May 30) for the second time in three weeks.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 22.

Barr jumps 5-1 (after previously falling 1-5) to take the top spot from D.L. Hughley, who drops to No. 2.

Meanwhile, four comedians re-enter the chart: Colleen Ballinger (No. 5), Kathy Griffin (No. 8), Sarah Silverman (No. 9) and Trevor Noah (No. 10). They replace Mike Epps, Kevin Hart, Tim Allen and Chelsea Peretti.

See the full top 10 below