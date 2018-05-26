Roseanne Barr Returns to No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking
She leads the chart, which ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, for the second time in three weeks.
Roseanne Barr returns to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart (dated May 30) for the second time in three weeks.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 22.
Barr jumps 5-1 (after previously falling 1-5) to take the top spot from D.L. Hughley, who drops to No. 2.
Meanwhile, four comedians re-enter the chart: Colleen Ballinger (No. 5), Kathy Griffin (No. 8), Sarah Silverman (No. 9) and Trevor Noah (No. 10). They replace Mike Epps, Kevin Hart, Tim Allen and Chelsea Peretti.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Trevor Noah
Last week: -
-
9. Sarah Silverman
Last week: -
It’s Silverman’s first time on Top Comedians since November 2017, thanks to a 52 percent boost in all social media activity that’s led by 31,000 Twitter mentions, up 401 percent. Among her most-commented-on tweets: a musical re-discovery. “I completely forgot aout the Cowboy Junkies,” she tweeted May 18. “How could I let that happen??” She also posted about her spot on the latest cover of GQ with Kate McKinnon and Issa Rae.
-
8. Kathy Griffin
Last week: -
-
7. Marlon Wayans
Last week: 7
-
6. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 2
-
5. Colleen Ballinger
Last week: -
-
4. Kumail Nanjiani
Last week: 9
The Silicon Valley actor reaches his highest rank since September 2017 (No. 3) following 544,000 Twitter favorites, up 70 percent. “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing us that racism is just disagreement,” read his most-favorited tweet, from May 17.
-
3. Tommy Chong
Last week: 3
-
2. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 1
-
1. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 5