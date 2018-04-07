Roseanne Barr Vaults to No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking After Sitcom Success

Roseanne Barr rides the success of the reboot of her eponymous sitcom to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated April 11.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 3.

Barr, who also makes her Top Actors debut as part of her No. 1 ascent, also leads the Top Comedians ranking. She’s the third woman to lead the ranking, which began in June 2017, following Priyanka Chopra and Millie Bobby Brown.

Meanwhile, the chart's previous No. 1, Will Smith, drops to No. 2, followed by Ricky Gervais, Rowan Atkinson and Jim Carrey in the top five.

Lin-Manuel Miranda also makes his first appearance in the top 10, ranking at No. 8.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position ranking, pick up the THR issue dated April 11), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.