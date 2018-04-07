Roseanne Barr Vaults to No. 1 on Top Actors Social Media Ranking After Sitcom Success
The chart, which ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, features its third woman at No. 1.
Roseanne Barr rides the success of the reboot of her eponymous sitcom to No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart dated April 11.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended April 3.
Barr, who also makes her Top Actors debut as part of her No. 1 ascent, also leads the Top Comedians ranking. She’s the third woman to lead the ranking, which began in June 2017, following Priyanka Chopra and Millie Bobby Brown.
Meanwhile, the chart's previous No. 1, Will Smith, drops to No. 2, followed by Ricky Gervais, Rowan Atkinson and Jim Carrey in the top five.
Lin-Manuel Miranda also makes his first appearance in the top 10, ranking at No. 8.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position ranking, pick up the THR issue dated April 11), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Channing Tatum
Last week: -
Tatum lifts in all Twitter metrics, including 16,958 percent in Twitter likes (137,000 overall), after announcing his separation from his wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan Tatum, on April 2.
-
9. Zendaya
Last week: 4
-
8. Lin-Manuel Miranda
Last week: -
-
7. Mark Hamill
Last week: -
Hamill landed 78,000 retweets (most of any actor March 28-April 3) on a March 31 post responding to Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel (“Democrats hate our President more than they love our country”), tweeting that “I hate our President BECAUSE I love our country.”
-
6. Robert Downey Jr.
Last week: 11
-
5. Jim Carrey
Last week: -
-
4. Rowan Atkinson
Last week: -
-
3. Ricky Gervais
Last week: 12
-
2. Will Smith
Last week: 1
-
1. Roseanne Barr
Last week: -
As the reboot of her eponymous show continues to rack up strong ratings three episodes in, Barr earned an 819 percent boost in Twitter mentions from people discussing the series. She spends her first week at No. 1 on both the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.