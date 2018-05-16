Royal Wedding: How U.S. News Shows Will Cover Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's Nuptials

“Everyone loves a wedding so I do think it is an international story, but it’s even more special in the States since Meghan is one of us,” Guthrie tells THR. “It makes it all that much more fun to cover. It’s not every day you get to cover an American princess.” Adds Kotb, “We have our fascinators. ... Pinkies out! Curtsey! It’s royal wedding time!” The Today duo will broadcast from an “exclusive vantage point” starting at 4:30 a.m. ET, with Megyn Kelly and Kathie Lee Gifford at a nearby pub. Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones will also join Today from the United Kingdom. Sharing a parent with USA, home of Markle’s former show, Suits, NBC gained access to her Hollywood circle — including NBCU cable entertainment chair and Markle mentor Bonnie Hammer — for May 16’s Inside the Royal Wedding. “Before anybody really knew who she was, beyond those who watched Suits, she used a platform, that was relatively small, to talk about women’s equality, women’s education, health and clean water,” says Hammer of Markle on the primetime special. Savannah Sellers, co-host of the network's popular Snapchat news show, Stay Tuned, will cover the wedding from London and NBC News will also cover the event on all digital platforms with original content, video and interactive graphics on a special content hub on NBCNews.com.

Royal ringers: Historian Andrew Roberts and Diana bodyguard Ken Wharfe