Royal Wedding: A Roundup of TV Coverage Before and on the Big Day

Networks across the country are prepping behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of royal experts in celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

In a matter of days, the former Suits star and the prince will be wed in a service set for noon local time (7 a.m. ET) at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Here a guide to just some of the royal wedding specials leading up to and on the big day. Click here to read more about the wedding itself.