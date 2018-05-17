Royal Wedding: Meet the Key Players
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to walk down the aisle Saturday at Windsor Castle.
With the wildflower bouquets, organic lemon and elderflower cake and photographer already chosen, royal watchers are anticipating Saturday's wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Markle's future in-laws Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton will all be in attendance, and while some of her own family's roles in the event are still being ironed out, Kensington Palace has offered some details on who will be where during the big day.
See below for all the key players on the royal wedding guest list and their responsibilities, from the page boys to the bridesmaids and beyond.
-
Prince Harry
Prince Harry, set to marry Meghan Markle on Saturday, is sixth in line to the throne and the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales. (His father, brother William and William's three children with wife Kate are ahead of him in line for the throne.)
When Prince Harry popped the question to the Suits star, he recounted in a BBC interview: "She didn't even let me finish. She said, 'Can I say yes? Can I say yes?' And then [there] was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like, 'Can I give you the ring?' She goes, 'Oh yes, the ring."
-
Meghan Markle
The actress, known for her role on USA's Suits, and soon-to-be-royal became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017. Beyond her acting career, Markle has worked with UN Women as an Advocate and a slew of other humanitarian projects.
-
Doria Ragland
According to Prince Harry's press secretary Jason Knauf, Markle is “delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion." Markle and her mother will stay at the Cliveden House Hotel the night before her wedding, which is only 20 minutes away from the chapel. They will then travel together by car to St. George’s Chapel.
Members of the public will get to see the car as it makes its way to the chapel. The car will stop at the castle, where Ragland will get out and go to the chapel, while Markle will meet up with her bridesmaids and page boys before heading to the west steps of the church.
Ragland and Markle's father released a statement following the royal engagement announcement, which read: "We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."
-
Thomas Markle Sr.
Thomas Markle, a retired cinematographer who lives in Mexico, was confirmed to walk her down the aisle at the wedding last week, but while dealing with fallout from allegedly staging paparazzi photos, he then reportedly suffered a heart attack and told TMZ that he would not be able to travel internationally in order to attend the wedding. Kensington Palace issued a statement Monday calling for “understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation," and three days later Markle issued a statement through the palace saying her dad wouldn't be present. "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."
A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018
-
Prince William
Prince William is the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, and is second in the line of succession to the British throne, after his father.
The Duke of Cambridge expressed that he was “honoured” to stand by his brother’s side, as his best man — especially considering Harry served as his during his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.
Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011. pic.twitter.com/klHGqeAyeb— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 26, 2018
-
Kate Middleton
Markle’s soon-to-be sister-in-law will not take an official role, such as the maid of honor or bridesmaid during the nuptials, as it isn't deemed appropriate to have a member of the royal family to walk behind Markle in the procession.
Markle has also announced she will not have a maid of honor, to avoid choosing between her friends. However, she will be surrounded by her and Harry's bridesmaids and page boys, which will include the children of her friends, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
-
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch and grandmother to Prince Harry, gave the couple her official consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle a week before the wedding, signing the official "Instrument of Consent."
The official document includes a design with a red dragon, the symbol of Wales for Prince Harry, along with a rose, the national flower of the U.S., for Markle's side. British law states the first six people in the line of succession must obtain the queen's permission to wed.
-
Prince Philip
The husband and consort of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has served as the British royal consort for more than six decades. He was born into Greek and Danish royalty and is the grandfather of the groom, Prince Harry.
-
Prince Charles
Prince Charles is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Harry’s father, who divorced Princess Diana in 1996 after 15 years of marriage, will hold a private reception later that evening for the newlyweds, with close friends and family members.
-
Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall
The second wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, and stepmother to Prince Harry, Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, joined the royal family upon her marriage to Prince Charles in 2005.
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The 4-year-old prince, who is the eldest child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, will serve as a page boy during the wedding. The prince is also third in the line of succession. The royal sibling of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, will also join the wedding party, serving as a bridesmaid for the nuptials. Charlotte previously took on the same role during their aunt Pippa Middleton's nuptials to James Matthews last May. Charlotte is expected to wear a similar white dress to Harry and Meghan's wedding as she wore prior.The middle child of Prince William and and the Duchess of Cambridge is fourth in line to the throne.
-
The Page Boys and Bridesmaids
Apart from Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Markle will have other young loved ones serving as the page boys and bridesmaids for their upcoming nuptials. The bridesmaids will include: Three-year-old Miss Florence van Cutsem and 2-year-old Zalie Warren (goddaughters of Prince Harry), 6-year-old Miss Remi Litt and 7-year-old Rylan Litt (Markle's goddaughters) and 4-year-old Ivy Mulroney (daughter of Markle's best friend, Jessica Mulroney, and husband Benedict Mulroney). Meanwhile, the page boys will include 6-year-old Jasper Dyer (Prince Harry's godson) and 7-year-olds Brian Mulroney and John Mulroney.
-
Lady Jane Fellowes
One of the two older sisters of Diana, Princess of Wales, is set to do a reading during the wedding ceremony. Harry's aunt will be stepping in for lady Diana, to pay tribute to his late mother throughout the service.
All three of Diana's siblings will be in attendance to represent the family and to celebrate the memory of the late Princess during the nuptials.
-
The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry
Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, will marry Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. Curry, 65, from Chicago, is one of the most senior ministers in the U.S., and was elected as bishop of North Carolina in 2015.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have asked that The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, give the address at their wedding : https://t.co/a14L7JGcAd #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/njqCaN55Gr— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 12, 2018