Royal Wedding: Meet the Key Players

With the wildflower bouquets, organic lemon and elderflower cake and photographer already chosen, royal watchers are anticipating Saturday's wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Markle's future in-laws Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton will all be in attendance, and while some of her own family's roles in the event are still being ironed out, Kensington Palace has offered some details on who will be where during the big day.

See below for all the key players on the royal wedding guest list and their responsibilities, from the page boys to the bridesmaids and beyond.