Royal Wedding: What to Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Impending Nuptials
Where the ceremony will take place, what the invitations look like, who's on the guest list and more.
The most-anticipated nuptials of the year are fast approaching. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their ceremony on May 19, the couple has already made headlines for their wedding selections during their whirlwind romance and sparked their own Lifetime movie.
The Hollywood Reporter has rounded up all details on their more traditional choices, from using Barnard & Westwood for their invitations to opting not to invite any politicians in favor of sending invitations to 2,640 members of the public who have served their communities.
See below for more on the prince and royal-to-be’s wedding details.
-
The Engagement Ring
Markle's engagement ring includes two diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana. Royal officials say Prince Harry designed the ring himself. It features two diamonds from the collection of his late mother, which flank a central diamond from Botswana.
-
The Wedding Date
The May date was selected in order to give the Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, time to recover after the birth of her third child, who was born in April.
The newborn's siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are likely to perform as the page boy and flower girl during the ceremony.
-
The Engagement Photographer
The couple actually discovered their official engagement photographer through Instagram.
“It was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love,” he said, adding that he told the couple to “just be yourselves and I will take pictures of you,” Alexi Lubomirski told E! News, while revealing that he was discovered over Instagram by one of Markle’s friends.
Lubomirski, a fashion photographer, has captured the likes of Angelina Jolie, Beyonce, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong'o.
A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits. Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took. @Kensingtonroyal
-
The Baptism
In preparation for the big day, Markle was baptized and confirmed into the Church of England.
In a private ceremony at St. James' Palace in London, Markle had holy water from the River Jordan poured on her head by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
While it was not required for her to convert in order to marry the prince, she announced she would anyway before the wedding.
-
The Invitations
Despite breaking a few customs, the couple kept a royal tradition alive by using Barnard & Westwood for their invites, which has held the Royal Warrant for printing and bookbinding since 1985.
Lottie Small, who recently completed her apprenticeship, printed all of the invitations in a process known as die stamping.
Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, which will take place at Windsor Castle on May 19, have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen. The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @barnard_and_westwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.
-
The Venue
The couple has chosen to marry at Windsor Castle, not Westminster Abbey.
Nicholas Witchell, the BBC's royal and diplomatic correspondent, told THR, “It’s a smaller event by definition because of the choice of venue.”
Witchell detailed that it seats 800, compared to Westminster Abbey, which holds around 2,200.
“So it’s less than half the size of Westminster Abbey and if you go on to St. Paul’s, I think that can seat in excess of 3,000. It’s a very historical setting, but it is significantly smaller than one of the big London venues,” Witchell explained.
-
The Cake
The couple have selected Claire Ptak, a pastry chef from California who owns the London-based Violet Bakery, to create a “lemon and elderflower cake incorporating the bright flavors of spring." A statement from the palace said, "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."
The cake will break royal tradition, as fruitcake is the norm — like William and Kate’s opulent eight-tiered fruitcake in 2011.
Markle previously interviewed Ptak for her former lifestyle website, The Tig. Following the announcement, Ptak shared her excitement saying, she and the royals "share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavor!"
-
The Guest List
No, the Obamas and Trumps won't be attending the nuptials.
Kensington Palace said in a statement that "it has been decided that an official list of political leaders — both U.K. and international — is not required" for the wedding.
The guest list, which will be around 600, however, will expand outside of the royal family to include commoners and leaders in the community on the grounds.
"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too," the palace said.
This includes a young survivor of the Manchester bombing and a 12-year-old amputee from birth and ambassador for the Steel Bones charity based in Isleham and advocates for people with special needs and mental health issues.
Kensington Palace has tweeted many of the stories of young people they asked Lord Lieutenants to select for their strong leadership.
Philip Gillespie from Ballymena who lost his right leg in an IED incident in Afghanistan and works to raise funds and awareness for ABF The Soldiers' Charity. pic.twitter.com/WadD7gRpRq— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2018
-
The Performers
Kensington Palace announced that there will be performances by the St. George's Chapel choir and Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir, a gospel group from southeast England, at the wedding.
The performers also include 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, who says he was "bowled over" when Markle called to ask him to play during the ceremony.
-
The Gifts
Kensington Palace has announced that the soon-to-be-newlyweds would prefer donations be made to charities instead of traditional gifts.
The charities include those working for social change, the empowerment of women, conservation, help for HIV sufferers and other causes the couple have supported.
The seven designated organizations are CHIVA (Children's HIV Association); Crisis; the Myna Mahila Foundation; Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved Armed Forces children; StreetGames; Surfers Against Sewage; and The Wilderness Foundation UK.
Also selected is @StreetGames, a charity which uses sport to empower young people to kick-start a cycle of positive change in their own lives. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle visited one of the charity's projects together in Cardiff earlier this year. https://t.co/UPY6Nyt2k6 pic.twitter.com/0XQJOL6iNj— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018