Royal Weddings: 16 Couples Who've Tied the Knot in Grand Fashion
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get ready to walk down the aisle, take a look back at other marriages in monarch history.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just the latest in a long line of royal couples who have captured the world's attention with their nuptials.
As the couple prepares to say "I do" on May 19, take a look back at other royal weddings in recent history.
-
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
HRM The Queen celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary with Prince Philip last year. The pair married at Westminster Abbey (the same place Prince William and Kate Middleton exchanged vows April 29, 2011) on Nov. 20, 1947.
-
Prince Rainier III & Grace Kelly
Hollywood royalty became real royalty when screen siren Grace Kelly gave up her career and married Monaco's Prince Rainier on April 18, 1956. Thousands of onlookers watched the pair ride through the streets of Monte Carlo after their second ceremony April 19 in an open-top Rolls Royce.
-
Princess Margaret & Antony Armstrong-Jones
Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Elizabeth II, wed Antony Armstrong-Jones at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 1960, in front of 2000 guests. The pair, whom the Queen made Earl and Countess of Snowdon, divorced in 1978.
-
Princess Anne & Mark Phillips
The Princess Royal, the Queen's only daughter, said "I do" to Phillips, a lieutenant in the British Army, at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 14, 1973. The pair later divorced in April 1992, but on Dec. 12, 1992, Anne married Timothy Laurence, then a commander in the Royal Navy.
-
Princess Caroline of Monaco & Philippe Junot
The eldest daughter of Princess Grace of Monaco, Princess Caroline married Parisian businessman Philippe Junot at Monaco Palace on June 29, 1978. The couple divorced two years later.
-
Prince Charles & Princess Diana
More than 600,000 people filled the streets of London (and over 750 million tuned in) to watch Lady Diana Spencer wed Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981. Diana wore an ivory taffeta and antique lace gown with a 25-foot train.
-
Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson
Andrew, The Duke of York, married Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986. The pair separated in 1992 and officially divorced in 1996 (the same year as Prince Charles and Princess Diana), but have remained close friends.
-
Prince Naruhito & Crown Princess Masako Owada
Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito and his wife, Crown Princess Masako Owada (a Harvard-educated diplomat), posed for photographs June 9, 1993, after their 800-guest wedding ceremony at the Tokyo Imperial Palace.
-
King Abdullah II & Queen Rania
Rania al Yassin was an Apple Computer employee before marrying Jordan's Prince Abdullah on June 10, 1993. Abdullah, who was crowned King of Jordan in 1999, said "it was love at first sight" in a 60 Minutes interview years later.
-
Prince Edward & Sophie Rhys-Jones
Prince Edward was made Earl of Wessex and Viscount Severn on the day of his wedding to publicist Sophie Rhys-Jones (she assumed the title Countess of Wessex). The pair said their vows in a modest ceremony in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on June 19, 1999.
-
Crown Prince Haakon Magnus & Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby
Norwegian's Crown Prince, the heir apparent to Norway's throne, chose someone considered an unconventional bride in Mett-Marit Tjessem Hoiby. The Crown Princess, who wed Haakon at Oslo Cathedral August 25, 2001, was a commoner and a single mother.
-
Prince Charles & Camilla Parker Bowles
Thirty years after their romance began (and nearly nine years after his divorce from Prince Diana, who died Aug. 31, 1997) the Prince of Wales married fellow divorcee Parker Bowels in a private civil ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 10, 2005.
-
Crown Princess Victoria & Daniel Westling
Sweden's future queen wed Westling, a gym owner who was the Princess' personal trainer, in Stockholm's Storkyrkan cathedral June 19, 2010. Westling became Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland, after the nuptials.
-
Prince Albert of Monaco & Charlene Wittstock
Prince Albert of Monaco (the son of the late Prince Rainer and Princess Grace) and fiance Charlene Wittstock, a South African former swimmer, tied the knot in Monaco in a civil ceremony on July 1, 2011, and in a religious ceremony the following day in the main courtyard of the prince's palace.
-
Prince William & Kate Middleton
Prince William married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. William's brother, Prince Harry, was the best man, while Kate's sister, Pippa, was the maid of honor. Elton John, Guy Ritchie and David and Victoria Beckham were among the 1,900 invited guests. After they were married, Queen Elizabeth bestowed them with the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
-
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is set to wed the former Suits actress on May 19 at Windsor Castle, which seats up to 800 guests. Among those in Hollywood who are believed to have scored invites are Markle's Suits co-stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick Adams, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres and showrunner Aaron Korsh), along with her agent, Gersh's Nick Collins, lawyer Rick Genow and business manager Andrew Meyer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment chairman Bonnie Hammer and pals Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams (with Reddit co-founder husband Alexis Ohanian).