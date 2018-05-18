Royal Weddings in Movies, TV Shows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just hours away from tying the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, with the pair's engagement announced at the end of November.

Weddings have long been a popular component of movies and TV shows. For many viewers, the only thing more romantic than a wedding is one that’s royal. While projects likeThe Crown and The Young Victoria featured ceremonies based on real-life courtships, other productions like The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and Gossip Girl have taken inspiration from the royal lifestyle to depict elaborate nuptials.

As the latest royal wedding approaches, take a look at similar ceremonies from movies and TV shows.