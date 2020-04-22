Ryan Murphy's 'Hollywood': Meet the (Familiar) Cast of the Netflix Period Drama

PRIOR MURPHY CREDITS The Politician

HOLLYWOOD ROLE Jack Costello, actor

Corenswet made his debut in Murphy’s The Politician and quickly became something of a Murphy muse. "He's that unicorn in this business," says the producer. "He looks like an old-time movie star and he can act, too." Corenswet had heard whispers of Hollywood while he was making The Politician, and he kept his fingers crossed that he might get the call. "Ryan Murphy makes a lot of television and he has an excellent reputation for keeping people in the family, so that's always the hope," says the actor. The call did come, which led to Corenswet sitting down with Murphy, who walked him through a very early idea for the show. In the same conversation, he offered him the role of Jack Costello, a war vet who'd returned home and wanted to make it in Hollywood. Of course, to make ends meet, Jack takes an unenviable gig as a sex worker. "Ryan was really interested in pulling back the curtain on the glamorous facade that was presented in the golden age of the studio system," he says. Then Murphy did one better, telling Corenswet, an aspiring producer-director as well, that he'd be giving him an executive producer credit on the series. Corenswet says he loved the front-row seat he got to seeing how the "sausage was made." As for his part in the production, it required he go back and re-watch a slew of 1940s films that he had grown up on. Unlike several of the other characters, however, there was no real-life figure to lean on for inspiration. "The upside to my character is that he's very naive and very wide-eyed and really doesn't know much about [the business]," he says, adding: "I think one of the interesting things about him is that he is blind, for the most part, to the injustices — they haven't affected him personally, so he isn't aware of them, but also he hasn't internalized the prejudices of the society around him. So, when he meets Archie [a black, gay, aspiring screenwriter who works with him at the service station], all he sees is another young guy who's struggling to come up and who's got to make compromises."