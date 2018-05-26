Ryan Reynolds Leads Top Actors Social Media Ranking for First Time
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
After two straight weeks at his previous chart peak of No. 2, Ryan Reynolds finally takes the lead of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, rising 2-1 on the ranking dated May 30.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 22.
Reynolds takes over No. 1 from Donald Glover, who falls to No. 2 amid promo of his new film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, out May 25.
Meanwhile, Shemar Moore spends his first week in the chart’s top 10 by re-entering the ranking at No. 3.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position list, pick up the THR issue dated May 30), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Tommy Chong
Last week: 13
-
9. Mark Hamill
Last week: 3
-
8. Robert Downey Jr.
Last week: 17
-
7. Tom Ellis
Last week: 6
-
6. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 20
-
5. Will Smith
Last week: 4
Though he drops 4-5 in the overall ranking, Smith nonetheless scored the most-favorited Facebook post by an actor in the tracking week. Posted May 20, the image – from Smith’s trip to Colombia – showed him dancing in the streets, writing, “If there’s one photo that sums up my trip to Colombia… this is it!” The photo earned 708,000 likes.
-
4. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 12
-
3. Shemar Moore
Last week: -
Moore’s first week in the chart’s top 10 (he previously peaked at No. 18 last July) comes thanks to the most-shared Facebook post by an actor in the tracking week, a May 17 video showing the shirtless Moore, wine in hand, dancing to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” The clip was shared 248,000 times.
-
2. Donald Glover
Last week: 1
-
1. Ryan Reynolds
Last week: 2
After two weeks at No. 2, the star of the Deadpool film series spends his first week at No. 1 with an 89 percent boost in mentions to 35,000 total on Twitter, where he promoted Deadpool 2 with various tweets, including one about the film’s many cameos.