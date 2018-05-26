Ryan Reynolds Leads Top Actors Social Media Ranking for First Time

After two straight weeks at his previous chart peak of No. 2, Ryan Reynolds finally takes the lead of The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Actors chart, rising 2-1 on the ranking dated May 30.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 22.

Reynolds takes over No. 1 from Donald Glover, who falls to No. 2 amid promo of his new film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, out May 25.

Meanwhile, Shemar Moore spends his first week in the chart’s top 10 by re-entering the ranking at No. 3.

See the top 10 below